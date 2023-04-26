HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and Quarterly Dividend Highlighted by Completion of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.



Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 include the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $4.7 million and $5.5 million were recognized during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure. Quantum's scheduled core system conversion was completed in March.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

net income was $6.7 million compared to $13.7 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.40 compared to $0.90;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 0.69% compared to 1.54%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 6.21% compared to 13.37%;

net interest income was $41.5 million compared to $37.5 million;

net interest margin was 4.55% compared to 4.53%;

provision for credit losses was $8.8 million compared to $2.2 million;

noninterest income was $8.3 million compared to $8.5 million;

net organic loan growth was $104.1 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to $121.9 million, or 17.4% annualized; and

quarterly cash dividends of $0.10 per share totaling $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2022:

net income was $29.6 million compared to $29.6 million;

diluted EPS was $1.90 compared to $1.84;

annualized ROA was 1.07% compared to 1.12%;

annualized ROE was 9.52% compared to 9.91%;

net interest income was $113.5 million compared to $81.9 million;

net interest margin was 4.40% compared to 3.34%;

provision for credit losses was $15.0 million compared to a net benefit of $4.0 million;

noninterest income was $24.2 million compared to $29.4 million;

net organic loan growth was $307.8 million, or 15.1% annualized, compared to $34.9 million, or 1.8% annualized; and

cash dividends of $0.29 per share totaling $4.5 million compared to $0.26 per share totaling $4.1 million.

The unrealized loss on our available for sale investment portfolio was $3.9 million, or 2.5% of book value, compared to $3.1 million, or 2.4% of book value as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. No held to maturity securities were held as of either date.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

“We are pleased with the continuation of our strong core financial results in spite of industry headwinds and expenses related to our merger with Quantum,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our well-positioned balance sheet allowed us to continue benefiting from the rising interest rate environment, resulting in the expansion of our net interest margin to 4.55% for the quarter. While we intend to take a prudent approach by limiting loan growth in the coming quarters, credit quality remains strong with nonperforming classified credits at historically low levels.

“The liquidity and tangible common equity concerns experienced by some institutions are not significant risks to HomeTrust. Overall, our deposit portfolio has remained steady with a diverse depositor base including urban and rural areas over parts of five states. Our average deposit account balance is just $33,000 and only 20% of our deposits are uninsured. In addition, we continue to maintain a short duration investment portfolio which has benefited our net interest margin as rates have risen and prevented any large unrealized losses that could have eroded our equity.

“Lastly, we were excited to welcome the customers and talented group of bankers from Quantum to the HomeTrust team this quarter. With this merger behind us, we look forward to working together to increase shareholder value.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Net Income. Net income totaled $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 50.7%. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were negatively impacted by increases of $6.5 million in the provision for credit losses and $6.8 million in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in net interest income. These changes were primarily related to the merger with Quantum completed this quarter. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,413,641 $ 47,908 5.69 % $ 2,999,207 $ 38,995 5.16 % Commercial paper — — — 34,487 184 2.12 Debt securities available for sale 156,778 1,183 3.06 167,818 1,151 2.72 Other interest-earning assets(2) 124,120 1,575 5.15 86,430 1,072 4.92 Total interest-earning assets 3,694,539 50,666 5.56 3,287,942 41,402 5.00 Other assets 253,746 236,159 Total assets $ 3,948,285 $ 3,524,101 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 645,011 $ 976 0.61 % $ 627,548 $ 571 0.36 % Money market accounts 1,133,415 4,338 1.55 954,007 1,935 0.80 Savings accounts 230,820 48 0.08 236,027 45 0.08 Certificate accounts 515,326 2,502 1.97 444,845 1,052 0.94 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,524,572 7,864 1.26 2,262,427 3,603 0.63 Junior subordinated debt 5,299 109 8.34 — — — Borrowings 98,400 1,239 5.11 26,063 254 3.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,628,271 9,212 1.42 2,288,490 3,857 0.67 Noninterest-bearing deposits 830,510 785,785 Other liabilities 49,674 44,333 Total liabilities 3,508,455 3,118,608 Stockholders' equity 439,830 405,493 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,948,285 $ 3,524,101 Net earning assets $ 1,066,268 $ 999,452 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.57 % 143.67 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 41,454 $ 37,545 Interest rate spread 4.14 % 4.33 % Net interest margin(3) 4.55 % 4.53 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 41,744 $ 37,832 Interest rate spread 4.17 % 4.36 % Net interest margin(3) 4.58 % 4.56 %





(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans. (2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $290 and $287 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $9.3 million, or 22.4%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, which was driven by a $8.9 million, or 22.9%, increase in interest income on loans. Accretion income on acquired loans of $353,000 and $195,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans. Beyond accretion income, the increase was driven by a continued increase in the average yield on loans and the inclusion of Quantum's loan portfolio for roughly half a quarter.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $5.4 million, or 138.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was the result of increases in the average cost of funds across funding sources, an increase in average deposits outstanding and the inclusion of junior subordinated debt assumed from Quantum.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)



(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 4,324 $ 4,589 $ 8,913 Commercial paper (184 ) — (184 ) Debt securities available for sale (102 ) 134 32 Other interest-earning assets 432 71 503 Total interest-earning assets 4,470 4,794 9,264 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (6 ) 411 405 Money market accounts 267 2,136 2,403 Savings accounts (2 ) 5 3 Certificate accounts 111 1,339 1,450 Junior subordinated debt 109 — 109 Borrowings 677 308 985 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,156 4,199 5,355 Net increase in interest income $ 3,909

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 8,360 $ 2,425 $ 5,935 245 % Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 400 (85 ) 485 571 Commercial paper — (100 ) 100 100 Total provision for credit losses $ 8,760 $ 2,240 $ 6,520 291 %

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $0.1 million during the quarter:

$4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.

$2.0 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$1.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.2 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

$1.6 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$0.4 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a provision of $0.4 million was also recorded to establish an allowance on Quantum's off-balance-sheet credit exposure. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the change was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $0.1 million, or 1.7%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,256 $ 2,523 $ (267 ) (11 )% Loan income and fees 562 647 (85 ) (13 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,811 1,102 709 64 BOLI income 522 494 28 6 Operating lease income 1,505 1,156 349 30 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 900 1,127 (227 ) (20 ) Other 754 1,405 (651 ) (46 ) Total noninterest income $ 8,310 $ 8,454 $ (144 ) (2 )%

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by an increase in volume of SBA loans sold during the period. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, there were $16.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.2 million compared to $8.2 million sold and gains of $568,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. There were $6.4 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $147,000 compared to $7.3 million sold with gains of $183,000 in the prior quarter. There were $35.2 million of home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") sold during the current quarter for a gain of $354,000 compared to $41.4 million sold and gains of $340,000 in the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The increase in operating lease income was the result of a net gain of $17,000 at the end of operating leases for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 versus a net loss of $337,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, one property was sold for a gain of $900,000. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, two properties were sold for a combined gain of $1.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises and equipment associated with prior branch closures.

Other: The decrease in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition. No such sales occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $6.8 million, or 25.9%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,246 $ 14,484 $ 1,762 12 % Occupancy expense, net 2,467 2,428 39 2 Computer services 2,911 2,796 115 4 Telephone, postage and supplies 613 575 38 7 Marketing and advertising 372 481 (109 ) (23 ) Deposit insurance premiums 612 546 66 12 Core deposit intangible amortization 606 26 580 2,231 Merger-related expenses 4,741 250 4,491 1,796 Other 4,265 4,490 (225 ) (5 ) Total noninterest expense $ 32,833 $ 26,076 $ 6,757 26 %

Salaries and employee benefits: The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily the result of the inclusion of Quantum employees for half a quarter, partially offset by lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction in the volume of originations due to rising interest rates.

Core deposit intangible amortization: The increase in amortization expense is a result of a $12.2 million core deposit intangible associated with the Company's merger with Quantum, which will be amortized on an accelerated basis over ten years.

Merger-related expenses: With the closing of the Company's merger with Quantum, merger-related expenses increased both in anticipation of and after the closing. The most significant expenses incurred included the payout of severance and employment contracts, professional fees, termination of prior contracts, and conversion of IT systems which occurred during the quarter.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $2.6 million as a result of lower pre-tax income and permanent tax differences associated with employee stock options recognized during the current quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Net Income. Net income totaled $29.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $29.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $37,000, or 0.1%. The results for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 were negatively impacted by an increase of $19.0 million in the provision for credit losses, a $5.2 million decrease in noninterest income, and a $7.4 million increase in noninterest expense driven by $5.5 million in merger-related expenses, partially offset by a $31.6 million increase in net interest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,095,358 $ 120,148 5.17 % $ 2,810,240 $ 81,440 3.86 % Commercial paper 83,506 1,300 2.07 211,739 869 0.55 Debt securities available for sale 153,178 3,012 2.62 124,053 1,319 1.42 Other interest-earning assets(2) 108,007 3,535 4.36 121,936 2,360 2.58 Total interest-earning assets 3,440,049 127,995 4.96 3,267,968 85,988 3.51 Other assets 244,271 259,535 Total assets $ 3,684,320 $ 3,527,503 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 642,217 $ 1,814 0.38 % $ 640,194 $ 1,038 0.22 % Money market accounts 1,017,663 6,794 0.89 1,002,542 1,056 0.14 Savings accounts 235,312 137 0.08 224,664 120 0.07 Certificate accounts 478,712 4,117 1.15 447,623 1,814 0.54 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,373,904 12,862 0.72 2,315,023 4,028 0.23 Junior subordinated debt 1,741 109 8.34 — — — Borrowings 41,585 1,505 4.82 48,894 45 0.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,417,230 14,476 0.80 2,363,917 4,073 0.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits 805,555 719,872 Other liabilities 47,544 45,443 Total liabilities 3,270,329 3,129,232 Stockholders' equity 413,991 398,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,684,320 $ 3,527,503 Net earning assets $ 1,022,819 $ 904,051 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.31 % 138.24 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 113,519 $ 81,915 Interest rate spread 4.16 % 3.28 % Net interest margin(3) 4.40 % 3.34 % Tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 114,383 $ 82,852 Interest rate spread 4.19 % 3.31 % Net interest margin(3) 4.43 % 3.38 %





(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans. (2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $864 and $937 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 increased $42.0 million, or 48.9%, compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2022, which was driven by a $38.7 million, or 47.5%, increase in interest income on loans, a combined increase of $2.1 million, or 97.4%, in interest income on commercial paper and debt securities available for sale, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 49.8%, in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets and rate paid on liabilities was the result of rising interest rates. Specific to debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained a relatively short-term duration portfolio which has allowed, and will continue to allow, the Company to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 increased $10.4 million, or 255.4%, compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increases in the average cost of funds across all funding sources driven by higher market interest rates.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 8,263 $ 30,445 $ 38,708 Commercial paper (526 ) 957 431 Debt securities available for sale 310 1,383 1,693 Other interest-earning assets (270 ) 1,445 1,175 Total interest-earning assets 7,777 34,230 42,007 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts 3 773 776 Money market accounts 16 5,722 5,738 Savings accounts 6 11 17 Certificate accounts 126 2,177 2,303 Junior subordinated debt 109 — 109 Borrowings (7 ) 1,467 1,460 Total interest-bearing liabilities 253 10,150 10,403 Net increase in interest income $ 31,604

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Provision (benefit) for credit losses Loans $ 14,479 $ (4,415 ) $ 18,894 428 % Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 758 415 343 83 Commercial paper (250 ) (5 ) (245 ) (4,900 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 14,987 $ (4,005 ) $ 18,992 474 %

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.0 million during the period:

$4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.

$0.9 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.

$4.9 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.

$3.1 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.3 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the period.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the benefit for credit losses was driven by an improvement in the economic forecast, as more clarity was gained regarding the impact of COVID-19 upon the loan portfolio.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, a provision of $0.4 million was also recorded to establish an allowance on Quantum's off-balance-sheet credit exposure. The remainder of the change was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above, which is the same reasoning for the provision for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $5.2 million, or 17.8%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 7,117 $ 7,101 $ 16 — % Loan income and fees 1,779 2,536 (757 ) (30 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 4,499 10,927 (6,428 ) (59 ) BOLI income 1,543 1,500 43 3 Operating lease income 4,246 4,920 (674 ) (14 ) Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 2,015 (87 ) 2,102 2,416 Other 2,963 2,496 467 19 Total noninterest income $ 24,162 $ 29,393 $ (5,231 ) (18 )%

Loan income and fees: The decrease in loan income and fees was driven by lower underwriting fees, interest rate swap fees, and prepayment penalties in the current period compared to the same period last year, all of which were impacted by rising interest rates.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of SBA loans and residential mortgages sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the nine months ended March 31, 2023, there were $36.9 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $2.7 million compared to $43.5 million sold and gains of $4.5 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $34.6 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current period with gains of $823,000 compared to $204.1 million sold with gains of $5.6 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $99.4 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for a gain of $897,000 compared to $97.2 million sold and gains of $581,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold out of the held for investment portfolio during the nine months ended March 31, 2022 for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the same period in the current year.

Operating lease income: The decrease in operating lease income was the result of lower contractual earnings as well as gains or losses incurred at the end of operating leases, where we recognized a net loss of $172,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 versus a net loss of $17,000 in the same period last year.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the nine months ended March 31, 2023 three properties were sold for a combined gain of $2.5 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises associated with prior branch closures. For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, no sales occurred but $87,000 of additional impairment was recorded on premises held for sale.

Other: The increase in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 increased $7.4 million, or 9.5%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 45,545 $ 44,882 $ 663 1 % Occupancy expense, net 7,291 7,201 90 1 Computer services 8,470 7,817 653 8 Telephone, postage and supplies 1,791 1,946 (155 ) (8 ) Marketing and advertising 1,443 2,110 (667 ) (32 ) Deposit insurance premiums 1,700 1,280 420 33 Core deposit intangible amortization 666 208 458 220 Merger-related expenses 5,465 — 5,465 100 Other 12,627 12,194 433 4 Total noninterest expense $ 84,998 $ 77,638 $ 7,360 9 %

Computer services: The increase in expense between periods is due to continued investments in technology as well as increases in the cost of services provided by third parties.

Marketing and advertising: The decrease in expense is primarily driven by a reduction in traditional media advertising (print, billboards, etc.) in favor of digital platforms at lower costs during the current fiscal year.

Deposit insurance premiums: The increase in expense can be traced to an increase in rates the Company is charged for deposit insurance and the inclusion of Quantum's deposit portfolio for roughly half a quarter.

Core deposit intangible amortization: The increase in amortization expense during the nine months ended March 31, 2023 is a result of a $12.2 million core deposit intangible associated with the Company's merger with Quantum, which will be amortized on an accelerated basis over ten years.

Merger-related expenses: These are expenses related to the merger of Quantum into the Company. The most significant expenses incurred included the payout of severance and employment contracts, due diligence, professional fees, termination of prior contracts, due diligence, and conversion of IT systems which occurred during the period.

Other: During the nine months ended March 31, 2023 the Company wrote off $350,000 in previously capitalized costs associated with a technology project which the Company is no longer pursuing. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 increased $58,000 compared to the prior period.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $977.7 million to $4.5 billion and total liabilities increased by $908.3 million to $4.1 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022. The majority of these changes were the result of the Company's merger with Quantum.

Stockholders' equity increased $69.4 million to $458.2 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022. Activity within stockholders' equity included $29.6 million in net income, $37.7 million in stock issued in connection with the Company's merger with Quantum, $7.6 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, offset by $4.5 million in cash dividends declared and a $0.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with available for sale debt securities. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $47.5 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 compared to $34.7 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $2.0 million, or 0.09% as a percentage of average loans, for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $19,000, or 0.00% as a percentage of average loans, for the same period last year.

Nonperforming assets increased by $1.7 million, or 27.1%, to $8.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets included $7.9 million in nonaccruing loans and $123,000 of real estate owned ("REO") at March 31, 2023, compared to $6.1 million and $200,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.22% at March 31, 2023 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.49% at March 31, 2023 from 0.61% at June 30, 2022, mainly due to growth in the balance sheet as a result of the merger with Quantum. Classified assets increased $416,000, or 1.9%, to $22.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Merger with Quantum Capital Corp.

On February 12, 2023, the Company merged with Quantum Capital Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum National Bank, which operated two locations in the Atlanta metro area. The aggregate amount of consideration to be paid per the purchase agreement of approximately $70.8 million, inclusive of consideration of common stock, other cash consideration, and cash in lieu of fractional shares, included $15.9 million of cash consideration already paid by Quantum to its stockholders in advance of the closing date as is further described below. These distributions reduced Quantum's stockholders' equity by an equal amount prior to the transaction closing date.

The following table provides a summary of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and associated preliminary fair value adjustments by the Company as of the merger date. As provided for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, management has up to 12 months following the date of the merger to finalize the fair value adjustments.

(Dollars in thousands) Quantum Fair Value

Adjustments As Recorded by

HomeTrust Assets acquired Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,769 $ — $ 47,769 Debt securities available for sale 10,608 — 10,608 FHLB and FRB stock 1,125 — 1,125 Loans(1) 567,140 (5,207 ) 561,933 Premises and equipment 4,415 4,668 9,083 Accrued interest receivable 1,706 — 1,706 BOLI 9,066 — 9,066 Core deposit intangibles — 12,210 12,210 Other assets 2,727 569 3,296 Total assets acquired $ 644,556 $ 12,240 $ 656,796





(Dollars in thousands) Quantum Fair Value Adjustments As Recorded by HomeTrust Liabilities assumed Deposits $ 570,419 $ 183 $ 570,602 Junior subordinated debt 11,341 (1,408 ) 9,933 Other borrowings 24,728 — 24,728 Deferred income taxes — 1,341 1,341 Other liabilities 3,334 — 3,334 Total liabilities assumed $ 609,822 $ 116 $ 609,938 Net assets acquired $ 46,858 Consideration paid Common stock consideration Shares of Quantum 574,157 Exchange ratio 2.3942 HomeTrust common stock issued 1,374,647 Price per share of HomeTrust common stock on February 10, 2023 $ 27.45 HomeTrust common stock consideration $ 37,734 Cash consideration(2) 17,168 Total consideration $ 54,902 Goodwill $ 8,044





(1) Adjustments to Quantum's total loans include the elimination of Quantum's existing allowance for loan losses of $6.0 million, the recognition of an ACL at close on purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans of $0.4 million, and adjustments to reflect the estimated credit fair value mark on the non-PCD loan portfolio of $3.0 million and the estimated interest rate fair value adjustment on the loan portfolio as a whole (non-PCD and PCD) of $7.9 million. (2) As indicated in the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023, the amount of cash consideration paid at closing differs from the $57.54 per share, or $33.0 million, reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 13, 2023, which announced the closing of the merger. Consistent with the merger agreement, between the execution of the merger agreement and the transaction closing date, Quantum's principal stockholders had the option to withdraw some or all of the amount of cash consideration to eventually be paid at closing in advance of the closing date. The amount of cash consideration paid at closing was reduced by the amount withdrawn during this time period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022(1) March 31,

2022 Assets Cash $ 18,262 $ 15,825 $ 18,026 $ 20,910 $ 19,783 Interest-bearing deposits 296,151 149,209 76,133 84,209 32,267 Cash and cash equivalents 314,413 165,034 94,159 105,119 52,050 Commercial paper, net — — 85,296 194,427 312,918 Certificates of deposit in other banks 33,102 29,371 27,535 23,551 28,125 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 154,718 147,942 161,741 126,978 106,315 FHLB and FRB stock 19,125 13,661 9,404 9,326 10,451 SBIC investments, at cost 13,620 12,414 12,235 12,758 12,589 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,209 518 — — — Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 89,172 72,777 76,252 79,307 85,263 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,649,333 2,985,623 2,867,783 2,769,295 2,699,538 Allowance for credit losses – loans (47,503 ) (38,859 ) (38,301 ) (34,690 ) (31,034 ) Loans, net 3,601,830 2,946,764 2,829,482 2,734,605 2,668,504 Premises and equipment, net 74,107 65,216 68,705 69,094 69,629 Accrued interest receivable 13,813 11,076 9,667 8,573 7,980 Deferred income taxes, net 10,894 11,319 11,838 11,487 12,494 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 105,952 96,335 95,837 95,281 94,740 Goodwill 33,682 25,638 25,638 25,638 25,638 Core deposit intangibles, net 11,637 32 58 93 135 Other assets 49,596 48,918 47,339 52,967 54,954 Total assets $ 4,526,870 $ 3,647,015 $ 3,555,186 $ 3,549,204 $ 3,541,785 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,675,599 $ 3,048,020 $ 3,102,668 $ 3,099,761 $ 3,059,157 Junior subordinated debt 9,945 — — — — Borrowings 320,263 130,000 — — 30,000 Other liabilities 62,821 58,840 56,296 60,598 57,497 Total liabilities 4,068,628 3,236,860 3,158,964 3,160,359 3,146,654 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 174 157 156 156 160 Additional paid in capital 170,670 128,486 127,153 126,106 136,181 Retained earnings 295,325 290,271 278,120 270,276 265,609 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (4,893 ) (5,026 ) (5,158 ) (5,290 ) (5,422 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,034 ) (3,733 ) (4,049 ) (2,403 ) (1,397 ) Total stockholders' equity 458,242 410,155 396,222 388,845 395,131 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,526,870 $ 3,647,015 $ 3,555,186 $ 3,549,204 $ 3,541,785





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,370,063 at March 31, 2023; 15,673,595 at December 31, 2022; 15,632,348 at September 30, 2022; 15,591,466 at June 30, 2022; and 15,978,262 at March 31, 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 47,908 $ 38,995 $ 120,148 $ 81,440 Commercial paper — 184 1,300 869 Debt securities available for sale 1,183 1,151 3,012 1,319 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 1,575 1,072 3,535 2,360 Total interest and dividend income 50,666 41,402 127,995 85,988 Interest expense Deposits 7,864 3,603 12,862 4,028 Junior subordinated debt 109 — 109 — Borrowings 1,239 254 1,505 45 Total interest expense 9,212 3,857 14,476 4,073 Net interest income 41,454 37,545 113,519 81,915 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 8,760 2,240 14,987 (4,005 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 32,694 35,305 98,532 85,920 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,256 2,523 7,117 7,101 Loan income and fees 562 647 1,779 2,536 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,811 1,102 4,499 10,927 BOLI income 522 494 1,543 1,500 Operating lease income 1,505 1,156 4,246 4,920 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 900 1,127 2,015 (87 ) Other 754 1,405 2,963 2,496 Total noninterest income 8,310 8,454 24,162 29,393 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,246 14,484 45,545 44,882 Occupancy expense, net 2,467 2,428 7,291 7,201 Computer services 2,911 2,796 8,470 7,817 Telephone, postage, and supplies 613 575 1,791 1,946 Marketing and advertising 372 481 1,443 2,110 Deposit insurance premiums 612 546 1,700 1,280 Core deposit intangible amortization 606 26 666 208 Merger-related expenses 4,741 250 5,465 — Other 4,265 4,490 12,627 12,194 Total noninterest expense 32,833 26,076 84,998 77,638 Income before income taxes 8,171 17,683 37,696 37,675 Income tax expense 1,437 4,025 8,105 8,047 Net income $ 6,734 $ 13,658 $ 29,591 $ 29,628

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 1.91 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.90 $ 1.90 $ 1.84 Average shares outstanding Basic 16,021,994 15,028,179 15,341,222 15,666,093 Diluted 16,077,116 15,161,153 15,449,060 15,997,377 Book value per share at end of period $ 26.38 $ 26.17 $ 26.38 $ 24.73 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 23.93 $ 24.53 $ 23.93 $ 23.13 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,370,063 15,673,595 17,370,063 15,978,262





(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method. (2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 0.69 % 1.54 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 6.21 13.37 9.52 9.91 Yield on earning assets 5.56 5.00 4.96 3.51 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 0.67 0.80 0.23 Average interest rate spread 4.14 4.33 4.16 3.28 Net interest margin(2) 4.55 4.53 4.40 3.34 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.57 143.67 142.31 138.24 Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.37 2.94 3.07 2.94 Efficiency ratio 65.98 56.69 61.74 69.83 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 57.15 58.12 58.56 69.19





(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate. (2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





At or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.22 0.21 0.24 0.22 0.22 Total classified assets to total assets 0.49 0.50 0.54 0.61 0.61 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 600.47 629.40 561.10 566.83 534.06 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 1.30 1.34 1.25 1.15 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 0.25 0.01 (0.10 ) (0.11 ) Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 10.12 % 11.25 % 11.14 % 10.96 % 11.16 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 9.27 10.62 10.50 10.31 10.51 Average equity to average assets 11.14 11.50 11.00 10.93 11.32





(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2023, there were $2.3 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $3.6 million, or 45.1%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date. (2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Commercial real estate loans Construction and land development $ 368,756 $ 328,253 $ 310,985 $ 291,202 $ 251,668 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 524,247 340,824 336,456 335,658 332,078 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 926,991 690,241 661,644 662,159 688,071 Multifamily 85,285 69,156 79,082 81,086 82,035 Total commercial real estate loans 1,905,279 1,428,474 1,388,167 1,370,105 1,353,852 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 229,840 194,679 205,844 193,313 170,098 Equipment finance 440,345 426,507 411,012 394,541 378,629 Municipal leases 138,436 135,922 130,777 129,766 130,260 Total commercial loans 808,621 757,108 747,633 717,620 678,987 Residential real estate loans Construction and land development 105,617 100,002 91,488 81,847 72,735 One-to-four family 518,274 400,595 374,849 354,203 347,945 HELOCs 193,037 194,296 164,701 160,137 155,356 Total residential real estate loans 816,928 694,893 631,038 596,187 576,036 Consumer loans 118,505 105,148 100,945 85,383 90,663 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,649,333 2,985,623 2,867,783 2,769,295 2,699,538 Allowance for credit losses – loans (47,503 ) (38,859 ) (38,301 ) (34,690 ) (31,034 ) Loans, net $ 3,601,830 $ 2,946,764 $ 2,829,482 $ 2,734,605 $ 2,668,504

As of March 31, 2023, $26.8 million of commercial and industrial and $4.4 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. As of June 30, 2022, $17.5 million of commercial and industrial and $0.4 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. Although we value these strategic relationships, in August 2022 we temporarily paused purchases within both loan segments until the impact of the current economic environment upon these portfolios can be better understood.

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 872,492 $ 726,416 $ 794,242 $ 745,746 $ 704,344 NOW accounts 678,178 638,896 636,859 654,981 652,577 Money market accounts 1,299,503 992,083 960,150 969,661 1,026,595 Savings accounts 228,390 230,896 240,412 238,197 232,831 Total core deposits 3,078,563 2,588,291 2,631,663 2,608,585 2,616,347 Certificates of deposit 597,036 459,729 471,005 491,176 442,810 Total $ 3,675,599 $ 3,048,020 $ 3,102,668 $ 3,099,761 $ 3,059,157

The following bullet points provide further information regarding the composition of our deposit portfolio as of March 31, 2023:

Total deposits increased $57.0 million, or 1.9% (7.6% annualized), during the quarter, excluding the $570.6 million assumed as part of the merger with Quantum.

The balance of uninsured deposits was $730.4 million, or 19.9% of total deposits, which excludes collateralized deposits to municipalities.

The balance of brokered deposits was $134.9 million, or 3.7% of total deposits.

Total deposits are evenly distributed between commercial and consumer depositors.

The average balance of our deposit accounts was $33,000.

Our largest 25 depositors made up $643.8 million, or 17.5% of total deposits. Of these depositors, $443.5 million, or 12.1% of total deposits, are collateralized deposits to municipalities.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Noninterest expense $ 32,833 $ 26,076 $ 84,998 $ 77,725 Less: merger expense 4,741 250 5,465 — Noninterest expense – adjusted $ 28,092 $ 25,826 $ 79,533 $ 77,725 Net interest income $ 41,454 $ 37,545 $ 113,519 $ 81,915 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 290 287 864 937 Plus: noninterest income 8,310 8,454 24,162 29,393 Less: gain on sale of equity securities — 721 721 — Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 900 1,127 2,015 (87 ) Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 49,154 $ 44,438 $ 135,809 $ 112,332 Efficiency ratio 65.98 % 56.69 % 61.74 % 69.83 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted 57.15 % 58.12 % 58.56 % 69.19 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 458,242 $ 410,155 $ 396,222 $ 388,845 $ 395,131 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 42,642 25,663 25,683 25,710 25,742 Tangible book value $ 415,600 $ 384,492 $ 370,539 $ 363,135 $ 369,389 Common shares outstanding 17,370,063 15,673,595 15,632,348 15,591,466 15,978,262 Book value per share at end of period $ 26.38 $ 26.17 $ 25.35 $ 24.94 $ 24.73 Tangible book value per share at end of period $ 23.93 $ 24.53 $ 23.70 $ 23.29 $ 23.12

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tangible equity(1) $ 415,600 $ 384,492 $ 370,539 $ 363,135 $ 369,389 Total assets 4,526,870 3,647,015 3,555,186 3,549,204 3,541,785 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 42,642 25,663 25,683 25,710 25,742 Total tangible assets $ 4,484,228 $ 3,621,352 $ 3,529,503 $ 3,523,494 $ 3,516,043 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.27 % 10.62 % 10.50 % 10.31 % 10.51 %



