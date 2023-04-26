Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $562 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a net income of $553 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Last week the Board approved the Company’s second stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the outstanding shares at the conclusion of the initial stock repurchase program,” said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders and we believe the program represents a prudent use of capital.”

Mr. Nesci continued, “While the banking industry has been challenged by recent events, we believe Blue Foundry is well positioned with strong capital, access to liquidity, and a low percentage of uninsured deposits to customers. Additionally, we can provide over $100 million in FDIC insurance coverage through products we offer.”

“Our first quarter performance largely reflects the impact that the competitive rate environment has had on our funding. We executed an interest rate swap program during the quarter that helped us manage funding costs while allowing us to prudently grow our lending portfolio through the organic origination of commercial loans with strong credit metrics. We also continue to remain focused on expense management initiatives to mitigate top line pressures.”

Highlights for the first quarter of 2023:

  • Total loans grew by $40.9 million, or 2.7%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Loan originations totaled $64.6 million for the quarter.
  • Deposits declined $44.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit in the prior period, increased $585 thousand or 4.5% sequentially, driven by expenses related to the stockholder-approved equity awards, the absence of a technology services credit, and increased legal fees.
  • Interest income for the quarter was $18.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.2%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $6.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 48.4%, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 2.42%, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter due to the competitive rate environment.
  • Tangible book value per share was $14.06.
  • 871 thousand shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $10.71.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the first quarter of 2023, total loans increased by $40.9 million primarily due to strong growth within the Company’s non-residential real estate, multifamily, commercial and industrial, and construction portfolios.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:


 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
          
 (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family$592,809  $597,254  $594,795  $593,563  $583,524 
Multifamily 695,207   690,690   680,181   580,060   518,192 
Non-residential real estate 239,844   216,061   185,147   211,429   187,168 
Construction and land 28,141   17,799   12,792   20,762   18,439 
Junior liens 19,644   18,631   16,778   16,537   18,178 
Commercial and industrial (1) 10,357   4,653   4,705   5,875   15,948 
Consumer and other 58   39   39   47   37 
Total loans 1,586,060   1,545,127   1,494,437   1,428,273   1,341,486 
Allowance for credit losses (14,153)  (13,400)  (13,600)  (14,050)  (13,465)
Loans receivable, net$1,571,907  $1,531,727  $1,480,837  $1,414,223  $1,328,021 

(1) The commercial and industrial portfolio includes Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees, totaling $8.1 million at March 31, 2022, the only period in which the balance was material.


Retail Banking Franchise

As of March 31, 2023, deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.3 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2022. While the Company continues to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products, the rate environment in the northern New Jersey market has intensified competition for deposits. The reduction in core deposits was partially offset by an increase of $6.7 million in time deposits. As of March 31, 2023, the deposit portfolio contains approximately 14% of uninsured deposits to third-party customers.

The details of deposits are below:


 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
          
 (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits$32,518 $37,907 $48,097 $43,655 $39,742
NOW and demand accounts 427,281  410,937  396,873  464,157  431,167
Savings 361,871  423,758  455,979  358,166  367,177
Core deposits 821,670  872,602  900,949  865,978  838,086
          
Time deposits 422,911  416,260  365,548  430,696  444,936
Total deposits$1,244,581 $1,288,862 $1,266,497 $1,296,674 $1,283,022


Financial Performance Overview:

First quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:

  • Net interest income was $11.9 million, in both quarters.
  • Net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points to 2.42%.
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 84 basis points to 3.82%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 129 basis points to 1.77%.
  • Average loans increased by $272.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $177.2 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:

  • Non-interest expense was $13.7 million, an increase of $441 thousand, driven by higher compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by expense management initiatives across advertising and professional services.
  • Compensation and employee benefits increased $787 thousand primarily due to equity based compensation expense.
  • Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $170 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:

  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the current quarter due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The prior year first quarter effective tax rate of 8.1% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

Balance Sheet Summary:

March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $16.4 million compared to December 31, 2022 as the Company maintained cash on hand ahead of anticipated loan closings.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $5.2 million to $309.1 million due to an improvement in the unrealized position of the portfolio, as well as due to amortization and payoffs.
  • Unrealized losses improved by $4.0 million to a net loss of $32.1 million.

Total loans:

  • Total loans held for investment increased $40.9 million to $1.59 billion.
  • Non-residential real estate loans increased $23.8 million, construction and land loans increased $10.3 million, commercial and industrial increased $5.7 million, and multifamily loans increased $4.5 million.
  • Originations totaled $64.6 million, including originations of $26.0 million in non-residential real estate loans, $10.3 million in multifamily loans, and $9.2 million in construction loans. In addition, $6.8 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey were purchased during the period.

Deposits:

  • Deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.3 million from December 31, 2022, largely a result of the competitive rate environment.
  • Core deposits represented 66.0% of total deposits, compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022 and 65.3% at March 31, 2022.
  • Uninsured deposits to third party customers were $180 million, or 14% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.

Borrowings:

  • FHLB borrowings increased by $112.0 million to $422.5 million to support loan growth and replace deposit attrition.
  • The Company executed $100 million of hedges on interest rates with maturities ranging from three to five years. The Company’s hedging program aims to reduce the Company’s sensitivity to interest rate by locking in spread.
  • As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $303.4 million of borrowing capacity at FHLB and $32.5 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity decreased by $8.0 million to $385.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the $9.3 million cost of shares repurchased, partially offset by stock-based compensation activity.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 18.33% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.06.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • The Company adopted the CECL methodology for calculating credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The adoption increased the reserve on loans by $660 thousand, decreased the reserve for commitments and letters of credit by $811 thousand, and established a $170 thousand reserve on held-to-maturity securities, resulting in a net decrease of $18 thousand in retained earnings. As of March 31, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.
  • The Company recorded a net release of provision for credit losses of $23 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, driven by a reduction in commitments at quarter end, partially offset by growth in our commercial portfolios.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $7.5 million, or 0.47% of total loans compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and $10.5 million, or 0.78% of total loans at March 31, 2022.
  • Net charge-offs were $3 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s first quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (toll free), 1-646-904-5544 (local) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and use access code 053322. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited)
 (Dollars in Thousands)
ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$57,621 $41,182 $57,324
Securities available for sale, at fair value 309,083  314,248  321,320
Securities held to maturity 33,472  33,705  30,749
Other investments 21,070  16,069  15,432
Loans held-for-sale 2,552    
Loans, net 1,571,907  1,531,727  1,480,837
Interest and dividends receivable 7,375  6,893  6,431
Premises and equipment, net 30,839  29,825  29,992
Right-of-use assets 26,320  25,906  25,537
Bank owned life insurance 21,688  21,576  22,012
Other assets 19,128  22,207  22,284
Total assets$2,101,055 $2,043,338 $2,011,918
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits$1,244,581 $1,288,862 $1,266,497
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 422,500  310,500  295,500
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,695  9,302  10,926
Lease liabilities 27,799  27,324  26,875
Other liabilities 10,787  13,632  14,782
Total liabilities 1,715,362  1,649,620  1,614,580
      
Shareholders’ equity 385,693  393,718  397,338
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,101,055 $2,043,338 $2,011,918



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

 Three months ended
 March 31,
2023
 December 31,
2022
 March 31,
2022
   
      
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:     
Loans$15,569  $14,487  $11,656 
Taxable investment income 3,152   2,970   1,817 
Non-taxable investment income 111   112   121 
Total interest income 18,832   17,569   13,594 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 4,154   2,482   882 
Borrowed funds 2,737   2,160   773 
Total interest expense 6,891   4,642   1,655 
Net interest income 11,941   12,927   11,939 
Release of provision for credit losses (23)  (224)  (952)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,964   13,151   12,891 
Non-interest income:     
Fees and service charges 262   341   800 
Gain on sale of loans 135       
Other income 87   103   127 
Total non-interest income 484   444   927 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 7,847   7,620   7,060 
Occupancy and equipment 1,982   1,909   1,881 
Data processing 1,601   1,324   1,478 
Advertising 72   68   519 
Professional services 980   838   1,291 
Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit    (203)  (170)
Federal deposit insurance 105   105   78 
Other 1,070   1,208   1,079 
Total non-interest expense 13,657   12,869   13,216 
(Loss) income before income tax expense (1,209)  726   602 
Income tax expense    164   49 
Net (loss) income$(1,209) $562  $553 
Basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.05) $0.02  $0.02 
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.05) $0.02  $0.02 
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 25,374,653   25,713,534   26,343,508 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 25,885,826   26,013,015   26,343,508 



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

 Three months ended
 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Performance Ratios (%):         
(Loss) return on average assets (0.24)  0.11   0.25  0.01  0.12
(Loss) return on average equity (1.25)  0.56   1.20  0.04  0.52
Interest rate spread (1) 2.05   2.35   2.68  2.71  2.50
Net interest margin (2) 2.42   2.62   2.84  2.83  2.62
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 109.92   97.76   92.37  96.13  104.04
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.39   128.30   130.30  131.52  131.77
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 18.33   19.24   19.72  20.97  21.68
Book value per share (5)$14.08  $14.30  $14.11 $14.46 $14.73
Tangible book value per share (5)$14.06  $14.28  $14.09 $14.43 $14.72
          
Asset Quality:         
Non-performing loans$7,481  $7,767  $8,409 $9,998 $10,482
Real estate owned, net$  $  $ $ $
Non-performing assets$7,481  $7,767  $8,409 $9,998 $10,482
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.89   0.87   0.91  0.98  1.00
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 189.18   172.52   161.73  140.53  128.46
Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.47   0.50   0.56  0.70  0.78
Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.36   0.38   0.42  0.51  0.54
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)    (0.01)  0.01    


(1)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)Tangible equity equals $384.9 million, which exclude intangible assets ($781 thousand of capitalized software).
Tangible assets equal $2.10 billion and exclude intangible assets.
(5)Per share metrics computed using 27,385,482 total shares outstanding.



BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended,
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
                  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                 
Loans (1)$1,553,118 $15,569 4.07% $1,511,941 $14,487 3.80% $1,280,678 $11,656 3.69%
Mortgage-backed securities 179,604  982 2.22%  187,213  1,092 2.31%  171,912  722 1.70%
Other investment securities 199,069  1,512 3.08%  200,013  1,425 2.83%  198,736  1,020 2.08%
FHLB stock 20,141  308 6.20%  17,225  216 4.96%  9,942  116 4.73%
Cash and cash equivalents 46,530  461 4.02%  44,718  349 3.10%  188,706  80 0.17%
Total interest-earning assets 1,998,462  18,832 3.82%  1,961,110  17,569 3.55%  1,849,974  13,594 2.98%
Non-interest earning assets 55,942      52,258      77,445    
Total assets$2,054,404     $2,013,368     $1,927,419    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                 
NOW, savings, and money market deposits$805,392  2,010 1.01% $848,199  1,636 0.77% $760,369  235 0.13%
Time deposits 416,238  2,144 2.09%  356,377  846 0.94%  458,109  647 0.57%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,221,630  4,154 1.38%  1,204,576  2,482 0.82%  1,218,478  882 0.29%
FHLB advances 359,511  2,737 3.09%  323,903  2,160 2.65%  185,500  773 1.69%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,581,141  6,891 1.77%  1,528,479  4,642 1.20%  1,403,978  1,655 0.48%
Non-interest bearing deposits 34,879      42,144      42,402    
Non-interest bearing other 44,850      47,746      48,273    
Total liabilities 1,660,870      1,618,369      1,494,653    
Total shareholders' equity 393,534      394,999      432,766    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,054,404     $2,013,368     $1,927,419    
Net interest income  $11,941     $12,927     $11,939  
Net interest rate spread (2)    2.05%     2.35%     2.50%
Net interest margin (3)    2.42%     2.62%     2.62%


(1)Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

 Three months ended
 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
          
 (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and efficiency ratio, as adjusted:         
Net interest income$11,941  $12,927  $13,815  $13,162  $11,939 
Other income 484   444   799   494   927 
Operating expenses, as reported 13,657   12,869   13,669   13,019   13,216 
Less: Provision for commitments and letters of credit    (203)  170   (108)  (170)
Operating expenses, as adjusted 13,657   13,072   13,499   13,127   13,386 
Pre-provision net revenue (loss), as adjusted$(1,232) $299  $1,115  $529  $(520)
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 109.9%  97.8%  92.4%  96.1%  104.0%
          
Core deposits:         
Total deposits$1,244,581  $1,288,862  $1,266,497  $1,296,674  $1,283,022 
Less: time deposits 422,911   416,260   365,548   430,696   444,936 
Core deposits$821,670  $872,602  $900,949  $865,978  $838,086 
Core deposits to total deposits 66.0%  67.7%  71.1%  66.8%  65.3%
          
Tangible equity:         
Shareholders’ equity$385,693  $393,718  $397,338  $412,293  $420,214 
Less: intangible assets 781   798   760   630   452 
Tangible equity$384,912  $392,920  $396,578  $411,663  $419,762 
          
Tangible book value per share:         
Tangible equity$384,912  $392,920  $396,578  $411,663  $419,762 
Shares outstanding 27,385,482   27,523,219   28,155,292   28,522,500   28,522,500 
Tangible book value per share$14.06  $14.28  $14.09  $14.43   14.72 