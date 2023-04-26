New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Workstations Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450998/?utm_source=GNW

The global animal workstations market is expected to grow from $2.80 billion in 2022 to $2.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The animal workstation market is expected to grow to $3.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The animal workstation market includes revenues earned by entities by anesthesia workstations, veterinary workstations, research workstations, and other animal workstations.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Animal workstation refers to the platform crucial in protecting the user and the surrounding area when handling animals for clinical research. The cabinet provides a downflow of filtered air to protect the experiment.



North America was the largest region in the animal workstations market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the animal workstations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main equipment of animal workstations is dual access workstations, bedding disposal workstations, single-sided workstations, and universal animal containment workstations.A bedding disposal workstation is an integrated waste container that enables direct disposal of waste items within the work zone.



The animals are small animals and large animals, which includes technologies such as vented workstations, anesthetic workstations, microscope workstations, and other technologies that are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and other end users.



The rising adoption of companion animals is expected to drive the growth of the animal workstation market.Companion animals refer to domesticated or domestic-bred animals whose physical, emotional, behavioural, and social needs are quickly addressed as housemates or near humans daily.



The workstation with digital veterinary X-ray systems with a small footprint uses a conventional domestic power supply and high-end that checks the animal’s overall health.For instance, in November 2021, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), a US-based non-profit association that works in veterinary health, approximately 45% of households own dogs, whereas 56% of households owing cats in the year 2020.



Therefore, the rising adoption of companion animals is driving the growth of the animal workstation market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the animal workstation market.Major companies operating in the animal workstation market is concentrating on creating new product solutions to improve its position.



For instance, in January 2022, Midmark Corp, a US-based medication corporation, launched Synthesis Wall-Hung Cabinetry.The product has unique features, including a variety of bases and tall cabinets that affix to walls to provide animal health teams with enhanced visibility and access to supplies.



The lower upper height and narrower depth of the cabinets, which improve access to storage with less reach, are the key advantages of the new range. The wall-hung cabinetry frees floor space for better cleaning and disinfecting, allowing better wall-to-wall cleaning and disinfection in high-traffic areas and treatment spaces.



In May 2022, Aterian Investment Partners, a US-based investment management firm, acquired Allentown LLC for $830 million.With the acquisition of Allentown, Aterian successfully invested in a company with biomedical research and life sciences equipment space.



The acquisition is intended to assist Allentown in carrying out its expansion strategy, which involves numerous practical organic. Allentown LLC is a US-based company operating in animal workstations.



The countries covered in the animal workstations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal workstations market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal workstations market statistics, including animal workstations industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with animal workstations market share, detailed animal workstations market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal workstations industry. This animal workstation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

