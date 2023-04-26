Global Polyamide Market on Track for $50 Bn by 2028. Can Automotive and Textile Industries Propel this Impressive Growth? : Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the Rising Adoption of Polyamide in Automotive, Electronics, and Electrical Industries, the Global Market is Forecasted to reach ~US$50 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study . Polyamide is found both naturally (silk and wool) as well as through synthetic sources like aramid, polyamide 6, and more. It is being increasingly adopted due to artificial polyamide’s characteristics like strong mechanical qualities, wear resistance, chemical resistance, and low gas permeability along with natural polyamide’s eco-friendly nature. Polyamide as a substitute for metals is being increasingly demanded, to reduce weight is boosting the demand for polyamide in various end-user industries like electronics and electrical, automotive, consumer goods and appliances, and various other sectors.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Distinct Characteristics of Polyamides are Key Reasons for Their Adoption in Various Industries

According to Research estimates, the Global Polyamide Market – which was valued at ~US$ 25 Bn in 2017, is estimated to reach ~US$ 35 Bn by 2022 – is further expected to grow to ~US$ 50 Bn opportunity by 2028. Manufacturers and engineers frequently require a material that is more pliable and lightweight than metal while still offering protection and durability making polyamide a preferred option. It is widely used in a variety of industries and product manufacturers because of its convenience, dependability, and affordability. Types of polyamides include Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, and Bio-based Polyamide and find application in industries including engineering, plastics, textiles, electronics & electrical, sports equipment, automotive, and consumer goods & appliances.

2. Growing Demand for Components with High Compactness Qualities to Propel the Market for Polyamides

The demand for polyamides in the electrical and electronics industries is anticipated to rise as size concerns become more prevalent due to polyamides like plastics' compactness and ease of integration with other components. As a result, manufacturers are creating smarter, thinner-walled tiny circuit breakers (MCBs), which facilitate the design process. According to British Plastic Federation, plastics are employed in a variety of applications where their insulating qualities are required since it does not conduct electricity. Electric wiring is frequently insulated with PVC, and light fixtures, switches, and grips are typically made of thermosets, which can tolerate high temperatures. Also, given that they shield the user from the possibility of electric shock, plastics are particularly well suited for the housings of products like electric razors, hairdryers, and food mixers. Therefore, polyamide adoption is a trend in the electrical and electronics industries. The below chart depicts the tensile strengths of PA6 and PA66 polyamides that are widely used in electronics and electrical devices. Although both polyamides have their own specific applications, PA6, has higher tensile strength than PA66, and is most preferred in electronic devices.

3. Hurdles from Substitute Products to Pose Limitations in Growth of the Market

The growth rate of the Global Polyamide Market is experiencing hurdles due to growing competition from replacement products like polypropylene and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) which is a non-reactive thermoplastic with few superior properties in comparison to polyamides. For example, the water permeability quality of PVDF makes it the preferred choice. It absorbs significantly less percentage of water as compared to polyamides like 6 and 66. This makes polypropylene ideal for total immersion applications when the material of the basket beneath needs to be shielded from exposure to various chemicals.

Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) is being adopted in various different industries and production processes. It is regarded as a distinctive polymer or special plastic. Due to its qualities and performance, such as outdoor durability, stain resistance, high stability, and adhesion, it is consequently a significant type of polymer.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

Bio-based Polyamide

Specialty Polyamide

Others

By Application

Engineering

Plastics

Textiles

Electronics and Electrical

Sports Equipment

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Teijin Limited

LANXESS AG

Invista

Solvay SA

Koninklijke DSM NV

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

