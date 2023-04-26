New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Filtration Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450988/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Parker Bioscience Filtration, Sartorius AG, Repligen, Porvair Plc, Alfa Laval AB, Corning Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



The global pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow from $6.56 billion in 2022 to $6.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to reach $8.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The pharmaceutical filtration market includes revenues earned by entities by providing reverse osmosis, sterile filtration, chromatography, sterile sampling and nanofiltration.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pharmaceutical filtration is a technique that removes solid particulate matter from a fluid, which can be either liquid or gas, by utilising a porous medium. It is used in pharmaceutical production sectors to remove pollutants like as particulate matter and bacteria from solids, air, liquids, and gases.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2022. The regions covered in the pharmaceutical filtration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of the pharmaceutical filtration are membrane filters, prefilters and depth media, single-use systems, cartridges and capsules, filter holders, and filtration accessories.Membrane filters refer to the flow of fluids or gases while preventing the passage of particles and microorganisms.



The various techniques used are microfiltration, ultrafiltration, crossflow filtration, and nanofiltration, which involve scale of operations functions such as manufacturing scale, pilot scale, and research and development scale. The various applications include final product processing, raw material filtration, bioburden testing, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.



An increase in demand for generic drugs is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market going forward.Generic pharmaceuticals are medications designed to be the same as an existing approved brand-name drug.



Pharmaceutical filtration is used in the process of generic drugs by removing solid particulate matter from a fluid, which can be either liquid or gas, using a porous medium.For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based export promotion agency, India is the world’s largest supplier of generic drugs; as of June 2022, the Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies more than 40% of generic demand in the United States and 25% of all pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom.



Furthermore, according to IMS Health, a US-based healthcare technology company, generic drugs would dominate prescription drug usage in the US, with demand rising from 88% to 92% of all prescription drugs sold in the US by 2020. Therefore, the increase in demand for generic drugs is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical filtration market.Many companies operating in the pharmaceutical filtration market are developing new products with advanced methods of filtration such as high-volume filtration plates to strengthen their position in the pharmaceutical filtration market.



For instance, in November 2021, ANDRITZ, an Austria-based company operating in pharmaceutical filtration launched Nutrion, an innovative vacuum filter for the pharma and food industries. This innovative filter consists of improved features to eliminate the risk of contamination by taking filter-cloth installation to the next level and eliminating dirt traps and reduces downtime for cloth changes.



In November 2021, Donaldson Company, a US-based vertically integrated filtration company acquired Solaris Biotechnology for €41 million (USD46.3 million). Through this acquisition, Donaldson Company aims to strengthen its presence in the life sciences market. Solaris Biotechnology is an Italy-based designer and manufacturer of bioprocessing equipment, including fermenters, bioreactors, and tangential flow filtration systems.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical filtration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pharmaceutical filtration market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pharmaceutical filtration market statistics, including pharmaceutical filtration industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pharmaceutical filtration market share, detailed pharmaceutical filtration market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pharmaceutical filtration industry. This pharmaceutical filtration market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450988/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________