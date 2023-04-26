Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

26 April 2023: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 26 April 2023 in Aalesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed. Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.



