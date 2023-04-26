New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Imaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450980/?utm_source=GNW





The global 3D imaging market is expected to grow from $22.75 billion in 2022 to $28.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 3D imaging market is expected to grow to $65.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.5%.



3D imaging refers to a method for developing or producing the appearance of depth in a picture that involves converting two-dimensional data into a three-dimensional representation to give the impression of depth. It is utilised for a variety of functions in a variety of applications because it is ecologically safe, easily transmitted, and convenient. This is a useful tool for quality control procedures in businesses.



North America was the largest region in the 3D imaging market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the 3D imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of 3D imaging are solutions, hardware, and services. 3D imaging solutions refer to the process of manipulating 2D data into a three-dimensional format, creating the illusion of depth. The deployment modes include cloud and on-premises, that are applied in 3D modelling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. The various verticals include aerospace and defense; automotive and transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, architecture and construction, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, and other verticals such as energy and utilities, education, agricultural irrigation, and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).



Increased usage of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the 3D imaging market going forward.A smart device is any gadget with a wireless connection that can connect to an app, the internet, a local network, or another gadget.



The improved user experiences, raising awareness of the advantages of smart device technology, and expanding the number of reliable internet connections have led to a growth of smart devices.These new imaging technology enables to capture of objects in 3D through smartphone, which can subsequently be used to view the same object in another location.



For instance, according to the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan American think tank, the percentage of Americans who own a smartphone climbed from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011). The Indian smartphone market also experienced a 10-fold increase from 14.5 million shipments in 2011 to 150 million in 2020, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Therefore, increased usage of smartphones is driving the growth of the 3D imaging market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D imaging market.Major companies operating in the 3D imaging market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the 3D imaging market.



For instance, in October 2021, TriHealth, a US-based unified health system, introduced advanced 3D mammography with the additional benefits of AI technology.AI technology works as a computer performing cognitive functions that a human would have done and assists the radiologist in reading and interpreting the images.



With the aid of 3D tomosynthesis, up to 250–300 pictures can be obtained during mammography. With this drastic increase in the number of images collected, the challenge and complexity of analyzing results have also risen.



In September 2021, SIGNUS, a Germany-based manufacturer of the cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints products, partners with eCential Robotics. This partnership enables both companies to improve and add value to their unified and universal solution and provide access to related technology, which allows them to expand globally after consolidating our presence in Germany and Europe. eCential Robotics is a France-based company that develops 2D/3D robotic imaging and surgical navigation system for bone surgery indications.



The countries covered in the 3D imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



