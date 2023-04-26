Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited holding in Verkkokauppa.com

English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Mandatum Life Insurance Company in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 26 April 2023, at 3:30pm (EEST)

On 25 April 2023, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited’s holding in Verkkokauppa.com shares have been transferred within the Mandatum Group from Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited to an UCITS fund under Mandatum Fund Management S.A. As a result of the transfer, Mandatum Life Insurance Company's holding in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj declined to less than 5%.

Despite the flagging notification, the total ownership of the Mandatum Group has not changed as a result of the transaction in such a way that the ownership would have exceeded or fallen below a flagging threshold.

Total positions of Mandatum Group according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.48% 5.48% 45,354,532 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.004% N/A 5.004% N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 25,714 5.48 % SUBTOTAL A 2 484 092 5.48 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Sampo Oyj Mandatum Holding Oy Mandatum Henkivakuutus-osakeyhtiö 4.86 % 2,204,661 Mandatum Asset Ma-nagement Oy Mandatum Fund Man-agement S.A. 0.62 % 279,431

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com or Tel. +358 40 671 2999

