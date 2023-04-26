SANUWAVE Attends 3rd Annual Leaders in Wound Healing Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE, a leading medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive, regenerative medicine solutions, attended the 3rd Annual Leaders in Wound Healing Conference on April 18th and 19th in New Orleans, LA.

The Leaders in Wound Healing Conference is an invitation-only event that brings together leaders in the field of wound healing to exchange ideas and discuss innovative technology. SANUWAVE was honored to be among the select group of attendees and to have the opportunity to contribute to the important discussions on the future of wound care.

"We are thrilled to have been invited to attend the Leaders in Wound Healing Conference," said Kevin Richardson II, Chairman and CEO of SANUWAVE. "As a company dedicated to advancing the field of regenerative medicine, this conference is an ideal venue for us to share our expertise and learn from other thought leaders."

Dr. Jonathan Johnson, also known as “Dr. Wounds”, from Comprehensive Wound Care Services | Capital Aesthetic and Laser Center, Washington, DC Comprehensive Wound Care Services | Capital Aesthetic and Laser Center delivered an informative and compelling presentation; “The Clinical Benefits of Using UltraMIST to treat VLU’s”.

Dr. Johnson hosts an educational series, “Wound Care Wednesdays” with a recent. episode featuring UltraMIST therapy

SANUWAVE is committed to developing and commercializing non-invasive, regenerative medicine solutions for a range of medical conditions, including wound healing. The company's groundbreaking technology has been shown to accelerate the healing of chronic wounds, leading to improved patient outcomes and a reduced burden on the healthcare system.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of regenerative medicine and to have the opportunity to share our innovative solutions with other leaders in the field," said Richardson. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with other attendees to advance the science and improve patient care."

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, visit www.SANUWAVE.com

CONTACT:

Kevin Richardson, II

Chief Executive Officer

Investors@SANUWAVE.com



