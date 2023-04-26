Maison Luxe Announces PreOwned Watch Collection With Princess World Jewelers for the Upcoming Alaska Cruise Ship Season

FORT LEE, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global luxury goods marketplace is proud to announce the Company has expanded its distribution deal with Princess World Jewelers Alaska. In anticipation of the upcoming Alaska cruise season, Maison Luxe has shipped over $200,000 of inventory to Princess World.

The Company initially partnered with Princess World during the last Alaska cruise season to showcase a selection of luxury timepieces. Princess World Jewelers is a family-owned business with over 30 years of retail presence in both the Caribbean and Alaska, specializing in the duty-free ports and cruise ship industries.

Cruise Lines International Association(CLIA) believes cruise ship passenger numbers will surpass 1.3 million next season (2023), a significant increase from the 1.15 million passengers who visited Juneau in 2022.

Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani stated, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Princess World Jewelers, a significant player in the cruise ship industry. Our successful initial test with Princess World Jewelers during the 2022 Alaska cruise season has led to this continuation of luxury product shipment to PWJ. We look forward to developing a stronger presence with PWJ as well as additional travel industry retail partners.”

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

www.maisonluxeny.com

info@maisonluxeny.com



