Compass Group Canada Celebrates Stop Food Waste Day, Announces Proprietary Technology, Waste Not 2.0 aimed at Reducing Food Waste in Their Operations

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the nation’s leading foodservice provider, today announced the launch of their proprietary food waste software, Waste Not 2.0, just in time for the company’s 7th annual Stop Food Waste Day. The software, created by Compass chefs, uses cloud-based technology to support a change in behaviour and promote real food waste solutions. Waste Not 2.0 was first piloted in a Canadian post-secondary location and will roll out to additional locations this spring.



Waste Not 2.0 uses innovative solutions such as waste tracking technology, coupled with data analytics to monitor food waste and identify areas for improvement. The program also includes employee training and engagement to raise awareness about the impact of food waste and encourage best practices. Waste Not 2.0, in addition to the Stop Food Waste Day annual campaign, are just a few examples of efforts currently underway by Compass Group Canada, as they pursue their global Planet Promise commitment to reach Net Zero GHG by 2050.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Stop Food Waste Day and launch Waste Not 2.0 as part of our larger Planet Promise commitment," said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. "As the leading foodservice provider in the country, we have the responsibility and opportunity to have a real impact on reducing food waste,” he said. "Through initiatives like Stop Food Waste Day and our Waste Not 2.0 program, we are taking concrete steps to minimize our environmental impact and create a more sustainable foodservice industry.”

The company’s annual Stop Food Waste campaign aims to raise awareness about the global issue of food waste and encourage people to make small individual changes to reduce surplus food through their digital food waste cookbooks, food storage tips and meal planning. Compass Group Canada recognizes the critical role they play in reducing food waste and is committed to taking action in their own operations through the launch of Waste Not 2.0. The Company has also launched Winnow and Clear Waste Bin Programs in their own operations to reduce food waste.

“Our Stop Food Waste Day campaign is no doubt an important day, but we are focused on reducing food waste in our business EVERY day,” said Heather Wilkie, svp, innovation & sustainability. “Nobody WANTS to waste food, certainly not in the food service industry. That’s why Waste Not 2.0 was developed by chefs, for chefs and operators – in an effort to make it easy to reduce waste in a way that resonates with people on the front lines. We truly believe this could be transformational for our business and for the industry as a whole.”

Compass Group Canada is encouraging everyone to join the Stop Food Waste Day campaign by taking actions such as using leftovers, composting, and donating surplus, safe food to local charities. The company has also launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about the issue of food waste and encourage people to share their own actions to reduce it.

For more information about Stop Food Waste Day and how you can participate in the campaign, click here.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,100 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services, including facilities management and vending services. Compass Group Canada works across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Courtney Gardner – Director, Corporate Communications

Courtney.gardner@compass-canada.com

647-633-5420

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1996d902-793f-461e-8960-11f4af88e3e3