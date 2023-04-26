Menopause Luminary, Dr. Steven R. Goldstein, Joins Entera’s Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board

JERUSALEM, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, today announced that Steven R. Goldstein, MD, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine and former President of The International Menopause Society, the North American Menopause Society and recipient of the Clarkson Award from NAMS for lifetime achievement in menopause research will be joining its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB).



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Goldstein, a world-renowned leader in menopause and women’s health, to our CSAB and look forward to working with him along with our esteemed endocrinology experts at this critical time for our EB613 program. Gynecologists remain primary care for the millions of women in or post-menopause globally and the importance of actively managing bone health is paramount to their well-being. As potentially the first oral osteoanabolic therapy for post-menopausal women, EB613 is being developed to fulfill this promise,” stated Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera.

“Osteoporosis is becoming one of the biggest medical problems of our aging population. In the U.S. for hip fractures alone, 21% of women who suffer a hip fracture will be dead within a year even after it is surgically repaired. Without surgery, the one-year mortality rate is about 70%1. Unfortunately, much of the undertreatment of osteoporosis and the missed opportunity to reduce fractures stems from lack of oral anabolic agents. The fact that such agents require injection (either daily or monthly) causes large numbers of women to go under treated. An oral PTH analogue would be extremely useful in helping so many of these women,” stated Dr. Steven R. Goldstein.

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules, including peptides and other therapeutic proteins. The Company focuses on significant unmet medical needs where a daily mini tablet form of a peptide treatment or replacement therapy holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of high risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, are in clinical development. Both EB612 and EB613 are being developed to address undertreated diseases which disproportionately afflict women. EB613 is the first oral, once daily mini tablet presentation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), (teriparatide), consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo®, a mainstay anabolic treatment which requires daily SC injections. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD) in a dose dependent manner and was presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Conference. A phase 1 PK study of novel PTH formulations is planned for H1 2023 to ascertain feasibility of a new hypo candidate (a prior formulation had positive Phase 2a data announced in 2015 and published in JBMR 2019) and for another potential indication. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

1 Mundi S, Pindiprolu B, Simunovic N, Bhandari M. Similar mortality rates in hip fracture patients over the past 31 years: a systematic review of RCTs. Acta Orthopaedica. 2014;85(1):54-9. doi:10.3109/17453674.2013.878831