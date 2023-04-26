New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450979/?utm_source=GNW

, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Evotec AG, SGS S.A, BioIVT, MB Research Laboratories, Creative Biolabs Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Creative Bioarray, InSphero AG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Cyprotex PLC.



The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to grow from $9.31 billion in 2022 to $10.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The in-vitro toxicology market is expected to grow to $15.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The in-vitro toxicology testing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing metabolic, toxicokinetic, and bioanalytical investigations.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



In-vitro toxicology testing refers to assays and tests used to determine toxic doses of drugs, nutraceuticals, and food additives that cause toxicity when administered.It is used to detect the presence of toxic chemicals, and residual solvent, and reduce hazardous exposure.



This testing is mostly used to determine the doses of medications that exhibit toxicity in preclinical development, along with drug discovery and development.



North America was the largest region in the in- vitro toxicology testing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the in- vitro toxicology testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of in-vitro toxicology testing are consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services.Consumables refer to all the products that are used in laboratory testing of compounds such as cannulas and lancets.



The methods involved cellular assays, biochemical assays, in silico models, and ex vivo models, and technologies involved are cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, and toxicogenomic, applied under various application involving neurotoxicity, dermal toxicity, cytotoxicity, and other applications. The various industry verticals included pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, cosmetic and household products, food, and chemicals.



Growing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the in-vitro toxicology testing market going forward.Health expenditure is the amount of money spent by citizens and the government out of total income on hospitals, home health services, prescription pharmaceuticals, nursing facilities, and personal healthcare.



Health expenditure is increasing in the world due to the rising prevalence of disease which utilizes in-vitro toxicology testing. For instance, according to American Medical Association, a US-based organization for physicians, Health spending in the U.S. increased by 9.7% in the year 2020 to $4.1 trillion or $12,530 per capita. This growth rate is substantially higher than in 2019 (4.3 %). Therefore, the growing healthcare expenditure is driving the in-vitro toxicology testing market.



The development of innovative cell culture systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the in-vitro toxicology market.Major companies operating in the in-vitro toxicology testing market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in August 2021, Amerigo Scientific, a US-based company operating in in-vitro toxicology testing launched 3D cell culture for scientific uses. This innovative vitro 3D cell culture technology offers a solution for precision medicine approaches that could host human and animal cells, making it a concrete solution for replacing and reducing small animal studies with both ethical and economic impacts in drug development.



In December 2021, Aragen Life Sciences Private Limited, an India-based R&D and manufacturing solutions provider acquired Intox Private Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Aragen to expand its integrated drug discovery and development toxicology services to pharmaceutical companies.



Intox Private Limited is an India-based company operating in in-vitro toxicology testing.



The countries covered in the in-vitro toxicology testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The in-vitro toxicology testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides in-vitro toxicology testing market statistics, including in-vitro toxicology testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an in-vitro toxicology testing market share, detailed in-vitro toxicology testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the in-vitro toxicology testing industry. This in-vitro toxicology testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________