Digital Pet Care Products and Services Global Market Report 2023

, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc., PetMD, Supertails, Wagmo Pet Insurance, Embrace Pet Insurance, Lemonade Inc., and ASPCA.



The global digital pet care products and services market is expected to grow from $80.88 billion in 2022 to $89.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital pet care products and services market is expected to grow to $129.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The digital pet care products and services market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing pet grooming, e-pet care services, tele-health consultation services.



The digital pet care products and services market also includes sales of smart toys, smart litter boxes which are used in providing digital pet care products and services.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digital pet care products and services refer to devices worn on pets to serve various purposes, such as monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, safety, and security.It is used to track information related to pets, such as activity, fitness, sleeping time, behaviour, and steps.



These devices help get data, which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner’s smartphone.



North America was the largest region in the digital pet care products and services market in 2022. The regions covered in the digital pet care products and services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of digital pet care products and services are pet food, pet care products, and services.Pet food refers to animal feed intended for consumption by pets.



The sources include animal-based, plant-based, and synthetic. The various animals include dogs, cats, birds, fishes, and horses.



The increased pet adoption rate is expected to propel the growth of the digital pet care products and services market going forward.Pet adoption refers to the process of acquiring a pet from a shelter or rescue.



Pet adoption is contributing to the demand for luxury pet care goods and services to keep them healthy, happy, and safe. For instance, according to the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey by the human society of the United States, a US-based non-profit organization, 128.451 million U.S. households have a pet, and 69 million (54%) of US households own at least one dog. Therefore, the increased pet adoption rate is driving the growth of the digital pet care products and services market.



Adopting internet of things (IoT)-enabled technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital pet care products and services market.Major companies operating in the digital pet care products and services market are adopting IoT-enabled (Internet of things) technology in pet tracking devices to allow pet owners to track the activity and location of their pets seamlessly.



For instance, in May 2021, Nestle Purina Australia, an Australia-based pet care products company, launched Nestle Purina CHEKR, a connected smart bowl and accompanying app for pets to assist pet owners with feeding the correct food in the proper portion every time. Nestle Purina CHEKR leverages amazon web services (AWS) IoT analytics, AWS IoT core, and apache solr to connect devices to the cloud and process hundreds of data points to deliver personalized food recommendations.



In October 2020, Spectrum Brands, a US-based pet care products manufacturer acquired Armitage Pet Care for $180 million.This acquisition allows Spectrum Brands to significantly further its ambition of expanding its global pet care division in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Armitage Pet Care Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of pet care products.



The countries covered in the digital pet care products and services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



