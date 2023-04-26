New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450975/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Endovac Animal Health, Hipra Laboratories, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovet Group, Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation, Lutim Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac S.A., Zoetis Inc., Agrolabo S.p.A., ALS Pvt. Ltd., Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited, Eli Lily, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Merial, and Novartis Animal Health Inc.



The global companion animal pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $13.94 billion in 2022 to $15.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The companion animal pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $20.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The companion animal pharmaceuticals market includes revenues earned by entities by providing veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management tools.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Companion animal pharmaceuticals refer to pharmaceuticals medication process in which animal pharmacists insist on medications, fill prescriptions, and manage drug therapies for animals. It is used in the diagnosis, mitigation, and treatment of different animal diseases.



North America was the largest region in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of companion animal pharmaceuticals are dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.Dogs refer to a highly variable carnivorous domesticated mammal of the genus closely related to the common wolf.



The indications are infectious diseases, dermatologic diseases, pain, orthopaedic diseases, behavioural diseases, and other indications, which are sold through multiple distribution channels involved veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and retail pharmacies.



The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the companion animal pharmaceuticals market going forward.A zoonotic illness is a disease that can be naturally transferred from vertebrate animals to humans or from people to vertebrate animals.



The pharmaceutical industry is embracing modern tactics and strategies that are consistent with one set of health principles in order to combat zoonotic illnesses and lower the likelihood of transmission.For Instance, in July 2020, according to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a Kenya-based authority, about 60 percent of known infectious diseases in humans and 75 % of all emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the companion animal pharmaceuticals market.



Embracing big data technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the companion animal pharmaceuticals.Major companies operating in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For Instance, in April 2022, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a US-based company operating in companion animal pharmaceuticals, and Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based company operating in companion animal pharmaceuticals launched BiomEdit, a microbiome innovation company for creating innovation in animal health. This will provide novel probiotics and other related animal pharmaceuticals for animal health innovation, such as medicated feed ingredients, nutritional health and therapies for livestock and pet animals, and biosecurity technologies for animal illness monitoring.



In August 2020, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired the business unit of Bayer healthcare animal health for $6.89 billion. This acquisition would strengthen Elanco’s innovation, portfolio, and productivity (IPP) strategy. Bayer healthcare animal health is a Germany-based company operating in companion animal pharmaceuticals.



The countries covered in the companion animal pharmaceuticals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The companion animal pharmaceuticals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides companion animal pharmaceuticals market statistics, including companion animal pharmaceuticals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a companion animal pharmaceuticals market share, detailed companion animal pharmaceuticals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the companion animal pharmaceuticals industry. This companion animal pharmaceuticals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

