Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Global Market Report 2023

New York, April 26, 2023

, Toyobo Co Ltd., Mollyflex, Swicofil AG, Baltex, Microban International Ltd., Sciessent, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, BioCote, Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Archroma, and HeiQ Materials AG.



The global antimicrobial hospital textiles market is expected to grow from $9.30 billion in 2022 to $10.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The antimicrobial hospital textiles market is expected to grow to $13.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The antimicrobial hospital textiles market consists of sales of medical curtains, bed sheets and pillow coverings and mattress.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Antimicrobial hospital textiles refers to a fabrics that have been treated with chemicals or manufactured with chemicals to limit the growth of bacterial germs on the fabric. It is utilised for hospital beds, curtains, and linens.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of antimicrobial hospital textiles are cotton, polyester, polyamide, and other types (polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylic, and cellulose acetate).Cotton refers to the staple fiber, made up of many fibers of various lengths.



The usability is disposable and reusable, which involves FDA class I, class II, and class III. The hospital departments involved the general ward, surgical room, infectious disease ward, ICU, and other hospital departments, that involves various uses such as medical uniforms and apparel, upholstery, surgical textiles, incontinence care garments, wound treatment, and other applications.



The increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the antimicrobial hospital textiles market going forward.Hospital-acquired infections are infections obtained during medical care at a healthcare facility from a healthcare practitioner, such as a doctor or nurse.



Antimicrobial hospital textiles help to reduce healthcare-acquired infections by affecting the digestive tract, urinary tract, skin, lungs, and bloodstream with substances that are used to stop the growth and spread of bacteria. For instance, in September 2021, according to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) data, a US-based national public health agency, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections rose by 18.8% and 33.8%, respectively, as compared to 2019, in the US. Therefore, rising awareness of hospital-acquired infections is driving the antimicrobial hospital textiles market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial hospital textile market.Major companies operating in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2020, NordShield, a Finland-based company operating in the antimicrobial hospital textile, launched cutting-edge antimicrobial technology for consumer fibers.It is devoid of heavy metals, and the innovative technology will maintain its antibacterial efficiency for at least 30 washes, longer than the typical lifespan of a garment.



This enables ecological antimicrobial protection for the masses for the first time. The technology is used for high-efficacy anti-mold protection of fabrics during transportation and warehousing.



In June 2021, HeiQ, a Switzerland-based chemical manufacturing company, acquired Life Material Technologies Limited for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition strengthens the presence of HeiQ in the bio-based antimicrobial and healthcare surface hygiene markets and broadens the company’s product offering and innovation capabilities, positioning it as a leader in the field of materials innovation.



Life Material Technologies Limited is a Bangkok-based company engaged in the development of antimicrobial hospital textiles.



The countries covered in the antimicrobial hospital textiles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antimicrobial hospital textiles market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antimicrobial hospital textiles market statistics, including antimicrobial hospital textiles industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an antimicrobial hospital textiles market share, detailed antimicrobial hospital textiles market segments, market trends, and opportunities.

