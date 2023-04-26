New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Dispensing Machines Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450963/?utm_source=GNW

, Takazono Corporation, McKesson Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, and Cerner Corporation.



The global automated dispensing machines market is expected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automated dispensing machines market is expected to grow to $5.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The automated dispensing machine market consists of sales of centralized and decentralized automated dispensing machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Automated dispensing machines (ADMs) are medication distribution systems that offer computer-controlled medicines storage, dispensing, and monitoring. The primary use of these machines is to increase the efficiency of medicine distribution and patient safety, and they are currently widely employed in many hospitals.



North America was the largest region in the automated dispensing machines market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automated dispensing machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of automated dispensing machines are automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, and automated medication compounding systems.Automated medication dispensing and storage systems are medication dispensing systems that are automated to allow safe medication storage in patient care units.



These machines are used for various applications including in-patient and out-patient by different end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.



The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the automated dispensing machines market going forward.The geriatric population is the population who aged above 65 years of age.



The geriatric population often suffers from various diseases because of their age factor and will need more accurate and better patient care where automated dispensing machines provide greater medication security, improved nurse access to medications, more efficient medication billing and inventory management, and potential reductions in medication errors. For example, according to ACL(Administration For Community Living), a US-based government organization, the geriatric population is expected to increase by 21.6% by 2040. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population drives the automated dispensing machines market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automated dispensing machine market.Major companies operating in automated dispensing machines are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, TouchPoint Medical, Inc., a US-based innovative medical technology producer introduced dispense series to its automated medication dispensing portfolio. The new medDispense product range provides the most advanced dispensing features and security on a single software platform. medDispense offers a variety of automated dispensing cabinets that enable single dose dispensing, single line item control, and bulk item storage while utilizing a single software platform, medLogic.



In December 2021, Omnicell Inc., a US-based healthcare technology company completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for the deal amount of $100 million. With this acquisition, Omnicell Inc is expected to broaden its medication management infrastructure by adding solutions for specialty pharmacy management services, such as specialty pharmacy expertise in operational capabilities, human resources, technology and integration, workflow management, and payor access assistance. ReCept Holdings is a US-based company that provides pharmacy and specialty pharmacy management solutions for health systems.



The countries covered in the automated dispensing machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automated dispensing machines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automated dispensing machines market statistics, including automated dispensing machines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automated dispensing machines market share, detailed automated dispensing machines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automated dispensing machines industry. This automated dispensing machines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450963/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________