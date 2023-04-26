United States Indoor Air Quality Products Market Report 2023: An $11.9 Billion Market by 2027 - Growing Awareness Among Consumers Propels Demand

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint and revenue. A list of other companies in regional markets is included as well. The report also includes a patent analysis for the U.S. indoor air quality market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including AprilAire, Carrier, Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Trane Technologies plc. And Mann+Hummel

Increasing public awareness of indoor air quality products plays a key role in the consumption and sales of these products across the U.S. Most of these products have gained significant traction due to COVID-19, as they are laboratory tested and proven. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indoor air quality products have active pure technology that is capable of trapping and killing any type of surface and airborne viruses within 8 hours.



IAQ products have saved the lives of people during the pandemic period, and they have saved building occupants from indoor pollutants, which are five times higher in terms of quantity compared to outdoor pollution. The main reasons for indoor pollution include damp building areas, second-hand smoke, burning of fossil fuels, coatings and paints, building material radon and pollution from biological pollutants.



Outdoor air pollution, such as construction nearby a highly-populated area, is also a concern for indoor pollution. This can increase the pollution level in many buildings, which includes the emission of gas particles from vehicle exhaust systems.



Indoor air quality (IAQ) refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. Indoor air pollution is caused by burning solid fuel sources, such as crop waste, firewood and dung for cooking and heating.

The burning of such fuels in poor households leads to air pollution, which leads to respiratory diseases that can result in premature death. The WHO signifies that indoor air pollution is the greatest global environmental problem, particularly for the poorest populations, who often do not have access to clean fuels for cooking. According to the global data, indoor air pollution was attributed to an estimated 2,313,991 deaths in 2021, or 4.1% of global deaths.



Indoor air quality is a measurement of the quality of the air in a school, home, office or other building environments. The potential impact of indoor air quality on human health can be noteworthy for various reasons. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. residents spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two- to five-times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. Certain people are also susceptible to the adverse effects of pollution (e.g., very young children, older adults, people with the cardiovascular or respiratory disease) that tend to spend even more time indoors.



Indoor air pollutants include tobacco, wood, coal heating, cooking appliances and fireplaces that release harmful combustion byproducts (e.g., carbon monoxide, particulate matter) directly into the indoor environment. Other factors that affect indoor air quality include the air exchange rate, weather conditions, outdoor climate and occupant behaviour.

In this report, 2021 is used as the market's base year, estimated values are provided for 2022 and the market values are forecast for the period from 2022 to 2027. All market values are provided in millions of dollars, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.

Report Includes

Analyses of the market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023, 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the U.S. indoor air quality market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product segments, end-use industry, and region

Discussion of the major factors driving the growth of IAQ industry, history and importance, market trends and environment, regulatory concerns, and the effects of IAQ contaminants

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the U.S. indoor air quality market

Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis of the IAQ industry considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Insight into the recent industry structure for indoor air quality market, government regulations and standards, key development issues, and the vendor landscape and operational integration

Analysis of the key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the market

Competitive landscape featuring the leading manufacturers of IAQ products in U.S., their current ranking and company share analysis, along with the latest key developments within the industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States

U.S. Market Dynamics

Current Market Trends

Continuous Technological Advancement in IAQ Products

Growing Integration of Building Automation in IAQ Products

Market Drivers

Growing Awareness Among the Consumers Propels the Demand for IAQ Products

Supportive Government Regulations for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Increase in Indoor Air Pollution

Potential Dangers of Black Mold Increases the Demand for IAQ Products

Sudden Mishap of Bioterrorism Creates Demand for IAQ Products

Infectious Respiratory Diseases

Water Leaks in Pipes

Construction or Renovation Activities Near Buildings

Electronic Equipment

Opportunity in the U.S. Market

Growth Prospect in Industrial Sector for IAQ Products

Market Restraints

High Cost of Indoor Air Quality Products

