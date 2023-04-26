Salt Lake City, UT, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group’s Announces Partnership With The Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad

Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad provides access to Its rails for the testing of Glīd units

Salt Lake City, UT – April 26, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology, Glīd, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad (PVJR) to evaluate Glīd units on Its rail lines.

This historic partnership Between PVJR and Glīd is the first in the United States to grant access to an autonomous and electric vehicle to move unaltered semi-trailers on and off the rails.

PVJR leases 33 miles of railroad from Clark County between Vancouver and Chelatchie, WA. The PVJR has excellent access to both the Port of Vancouver, as well as the Portland Metropolitan area. Their interchange with BNSF is located approximately 2 miles from the Port of Vancouver and 5 miles from the Port of Portland. The line has superior access to both I-5 as well as I-205. PVJR currently handles numerous bulk commodities, helping create hundreds of jobs in the region.

The significance of this partnership is compounded given the fact that Taylor Transport’s property (as previously announced), has a rail spur directly connecting to the PVJR controlled line. This will give Glīd the ability to move freight on and off the rails onto Taylor Transport’s private property and access the rail line of PVJR for further testing and transporting.

Kevin Damoa, CEO of GEGI and Glīd commented, “The importance of this partnership cannot be put into words. Since we founded Glīd, we have been met with a stream of doubtful dialogue with statements that included our inability to gain access to rail and that there wasn’t a rail operator that would permit it. We are indubitably grateful for President of PVJR, Eric Temple and COO, Nathan Bruce who have been extremely supportive and enthusiastic about our technology and business plans to decarbonize rail for the communities that they service.”

Mr. Damoa continued, “Like the Leboki family of Taylor Transport, Eric Temple desired to be the first railroad operator in the United States to be able to offer this technology. His commitment to decreasing carbon emissions and improve the environment serves as an example to Clark County and other railroad operators in the US.”

Glīd will be able to test its equipment and software for lifting semi-trailers and entering and exiting rail lines while on the rail spur in the confines of Taylor Transport’s private property. While here, Engineers will be able to test, observe, and perform the necessary design and onsite modifications required to iterate and enhance its Beta Units for production deployment.

After certain testing standards have been met, Glīd will be able to access greater stretches of rail lines on the PVJR shortline and begin to interface with their software scheduling system as well as the national rail safety standards. Meeting or exceeding the national rail safety standards and system requirements are one of the highest priorities for Glīd. The Company wants to demonstrate that autonomous vehicles on the rails can be as safe if not safer than staffed locomotives. Working with PVJR officials will enable Glīd to evaluate safety protocols at rail crossings in a number of environments and scenarios.

Once Glīd can demonstrate that it has passed these safety standards, Glīd will have the opportunity to present its technology to other rail operators across the country, including larger class 1 rail operators.

“We are pleased to be the first rail partner for the Glīd technology,” said Eric Temple, President of PVJR. “We have prided ourselves as a strategic member of Clark County and surrounding community and have committed to creating jobs, making our rails safer, and reducing the carbon footprint. The railroad industry has been the leading edge of efficient land based transportation for over a century, and with this technology, we can take it to the next level.”

As previously announced, Taylor Transport entered into a binding purchase order with Glīd to purchase their first Beta units. This commitment along with the access and leadership of PVJR is the next step towards the successful launch of Glīd nationwide.

As part of its growth plans, Glīd is contemplating expanding its manufacturing, testing and regional operations centers to Brush Prairie, WA or the surrounding areas. We anticipate these facilities will bring jobs to the local community to support the County. Glīd hopes to secure local, state, and federal grants in Its aggressive buildout of these facilities as it partners with the County and local business such as Taylor Transport and PVJR.

(Image: Map of PVJR rail line)

(Image: Picture of Eric Temple, President of PVJR)

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group, through Its wholly-owned subsidiary Glīd, is building first of Its kind autonomous road-to-rail shipping vehicles called Glīders. Glīders will enable fully-loaded semi-trailers access to rails where traditionally it didn’t make sense. Genesis Electronics Group plans on owning and operating each Glīder in its fleet and providing a “Glider-as-a-Service” business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

