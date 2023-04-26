New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Oleochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032969/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Oleochemicals estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Glycerol Esters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specialty Esters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Specialty Oleochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Alnor Oil Co, Inc.
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Evonik Industries
- IOI Group
- Kao Corporation
- KLK Oleo
- Vantage Specialty Chemicals
- Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company
- Wilmar International
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032969/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Oleochemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glycerol Esters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Glycerol Esters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Glycerol Esters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Esters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Specialty Esters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Esters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alkoxylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Alkoxylates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Alkoxylates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fatty Amines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fatty Amines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Fatty Amines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Paints & Inks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Paints & Inks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Specialty Oleochemicals Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glycerol
Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glycerol
Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glycerol
Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates,
Fatty Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glycerol
Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty
Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glycerol
Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and
Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters,
Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters,
Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer
Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and
Paints & Inks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Specialty Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters,
Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters,
Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods, Healthcare &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Industrial, Food Processing and Paints & Inks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other
Applications, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Food
Processing and Paints & Inks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters,
Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters,
Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty
Oleochemicals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Glycerol Esters, Specialty Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty
Amines and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Oleochemicals by Application - Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Personal Care &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032969/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Oleochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032969/?utm_source=GNW