New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450962/?utm_source=GNW

, Varian Medical Systems Inc., North Star Imaging, Fresenius Se & Co KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Bosello High Technology SRL, and Detection Technology Oyj.



The global digital radiography market is expected to grow from $6.86 billion in 2022 to $7.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital radiography market is expected to grow to $9.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The digital radiography market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing digital radiography technologies such as X-ray computed radiography and digital detector array radiography.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The digital radiography market also includes sales of charged couple devices and flat panel detectors which are used in digital radiography imaging.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digital radiography is a form of x-ray inspection that generates a digital radiographic image on a computer instantly. This method captures data during object examination using x-ray sensitive plates, which are then immediately transferred to a computer without the use of an intermediate cassette.



North America was the largest region in the digital radiography market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digital radiography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of digital radiography are computed radiography and direct radiography.Computed radiography (CR) is the digital replacement of conventional X-ray film radiography and provides enormous advantages for inspection tasks.



The various equipment includes detectors, sensors, photoconductors, a retrofit radiography system, a scintillator, a phosphor imaging plate (IP), and other equipment that are portable through fixed, and mobile portability. These are used in dentistry, orthopedics, oncology, general surgery, mammography, pulmonary imaging, cardiology, gynecology, and other applications and different end users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, medical research institutes, and other end-user industries.



Increasing digitization in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the digital radiography market going forward.Digitization refers to digital enablement, which is the process of converting information into digital format.



Digitization in the healthcare sector provides various benefits such as access to real-time health information, collaborative studies and research, seamless doctor-patient coordination, and automated administrative tasks, as a result, increasing digitization increases the demand for the digital radiography market.For instance, in August 2021, according to Accenture, an Ireland-based information technology company, people are shifting to digital technologies to manage their health records in recent times.



There is an increase in the use of electronic health records with 31% using EHR and 39% of patients with chronic diseases having a virtual consultation in 2020, this clearly states the increase in the adoption of digitization in the healthcare sector. Therefore, the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector drives the digital radiography market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital radiography market.Major companies operating in the digital radiography market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Carestream, a US-based company operating in digital radiography launched DRX Compass, an advanced digital radiology solution. This advanced digital solution for radiology is accurate, convenient, and customizable, giving radiologists a whole new level of efficiency and also providing phenomenal diagnostic quality with the least amount of patient dosage and ease of operation for technicians, improving the diagnostics capabilities and productivity of the diagnostic facility.



In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a Japan-based medical systems company acquired Nordisk Røntgen Teknik (NRT) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Canon Medical Systems Corporation aims to upgrade its motorized, automatic digital radiographic imaging solution with NRT’s unique technology.



Nordisk Røntgen Teknik (NRT) is a Denmark-based company operating in digital radiography market.



The countries covered in the digital radiography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digital radiography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital radiography market statistics, including digital radiography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital radiography market share, detailed digital radiography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital radiography industry. This digital radiography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________