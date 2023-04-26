United States Federal Agency Equity Action Plans Report 2023: Executive Order 13985 - Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Federal Agency Equity Action Plans: Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government - 2023 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Equity Action Plans developed by over 90 federal agencies in response to Executive Order 13985, signed by President Biden on his first day in office.

The report evaluates and grades each federal agency's plan, focusing on their commitment to advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities.

It includes the full text of each plan, as well as the Executive Order, demonstrating the Biden Administration's dedication to fostering meaningful dialogue with communities, advocates, and stakeholders on how to achieve equitable outcomes for all Americans.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Order 13985: Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government

Overview of Federal Agency Equity Action Plans

Grading Methodology and Criteria

Agency-by-Agency Analysis and Grades

Key Success Metrics and Milestones

Accountability Mechanisms in Equity Action Plans

Best Practices and Recommendations

Challenges and Opportunities for Advancing Racial Equity

Conclusion

Bibliography

Appendix: Full Text of Equity Action Plans

