UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 26 April 2023 at 16:00 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Manner)
On 12 April 2023, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,666 shares have been purchased to Topi Manner as follows:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Topi Manner
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,666 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,666 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
