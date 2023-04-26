EXIT Realty Announces Further Growth to Seven More New Markets

Woburn, MA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced that EXIT Realty has expanded into a further seven markets:

EXIT Omega Real Estate Group located at 212 Adley Way, Greenville, SC, 29607, Jason Sumter, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Front and Center located at 18 Genesee St, Greene, NY, 13778, Barbara Gallo, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Advantage located at 5028-A Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX, 76904, Aaron Nelson and Holly Nelson, Franchisees

EXIT Realty Liberty located at 40 Peconic Ave, Riverhead, NY, 11901, Maureen Klersy, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Harper Carlton located at 2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd, Unit 103, Rogers, AR, 72758, John Carlton, Darcie Carlton, Kim Harper, and Warren Harper, Franchisees

EXIT Country Realty located at 108 E Main St, Panora, IA, 50216, Kyle Olson, Franchisee

EXIT Realty Gateway South located at 120G Merchants Blvd, Clarksville, TN, 37040, Garry Wicker and Katelynn Schiro, Franchisees

Kyle Olson and Barbara Gallo are expanding their operations with the addition of new locations and the others are new to the EXIT Realty family of independently owned and operated brokerages. EXIT’s technology offerings were a factor in all of the new ownership and expansion decisions. The company’s “by EXIT for EXIT” philosophy of developing in-house, stackable and innovative tools provides exceptional opportunities for free lead generation and superior service to existing clients.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to grow during this current real estate market so our focus will be on increasing market share with new franchise owners and more quality agents who desire a company that offers more than a fair financial model,” says Witt. “Agents and owners expect more and we are in a unique position to offer them those options only found at EXIT."

