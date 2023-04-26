Custom Cones USA Selects Oak PR as Agency of Record

KENT, Wash., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Cones USA , the cannabis industry experts in pre-rolls and cannabis packaging solutions, today announced that they have retained Oak Public Relations , a leading communications agency, as agency of record for all communications efforts. Custom Cones USA and Oak PR will work together to expand the presence of Custom Cones USA at conferences and trade shows, as well as publicize the company’s blog content , while introducing the Custom Cones USA leadership as industry experts to targeted media. Oak PR is the first agency that Custom Cones USA have selected to work with as the company looks to expand its offerings and industry presence in 2023 and beyond.



Custom Cones USA, renowned as B2B wholesale specialists with expertise across the pre-roll world and the widest array of products of their competitors, are in the midst of an exciting period of growth for the company. With pre-rolls taking a larger piece of the cannabis industry than ever before, and more states opening up medical and/or adult-use cannabis sales programs, Custom Cones USA is positioned to impact the overall cannabis marketplace like few other businesses can. The company offers a consultative approach to their partners and the best customer service in the pre-roll industry.

“Hiring Oak PR as our agency of record is a natural next step in expanding the reach of our company’s message and growing our team,” said Harrison Bard, co-founder of Custom Cones USA. “The Custom Cones USA and Oak PR teams align in our passion and dedication working helping the industry grow, making Oak PR the perfect partner for this next step.”

“The ambition of the Custom Cones USA team to be the most compliant and comprehensive pre-roll supply company in the cannabis industry absolutely drives our own excitement in working with Harrison and the team," said Drew Tybus, founder and CEO of Oak PR. “We look forward to telling their story in a meaningful and disruptive ways that get people talking.”

Oak PR is expanding into the cannabis pre-roll supplies, equipment and packaging sector of the industry with this partnership, bringing the perspective of the Custom Cones USA team into the industry. Custom Cones USA tests every product for heavy metals, pesticides, and microbials. The company donates 10% of profits from its Cones for a Cause line to its charity of the same name benefiting LGBTQ+ breast cancer research foundations, and USA Veterans cones , and encourages all partners to do the same.

About Custom Cones USA

Founded in 2017 by Harrison Bard and Fredrik Rading, Custom Cones USA is a leading pre-roll resource in the cannabis industry. The team has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing and the entire pre-roll sector of the cannabis space. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk cones , to completely customized pre-roll packaging projects and pre-roll machines , they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in all sectors of the pre-roll space. Custom Cones USA wants to help their customers operate with relative ease and ensure both the companies and their customers to have the highest quality smoking experience.