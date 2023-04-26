Anjuna Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna Security Inc., a confidential computing software company, today announced it has successfully achieved AWS Security Competency Status. The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



“From cutting-edge Web3 companies to global 2000 enterprises, customers are embracing Anjuna on AWS Nitro Enclaves to dramatically speed transformation and regulatory compliance with sensitive workloads. Anjuna makes establishing a trusted environment and complete lock-down of data, encryption keys, and applications a reality by eliminating the required technical modifications,” said Trent Hall, Vice President of Global Channel and Cloud at Anjuna. “Our track record is based on meeting some of the most complex requirements and concerns for our AWS customers around the globe. We are proud to achieve the AWS Security Competency.”

With Anjuna, organizations can unlock the power of confidential computing on AWS Nitro Enclaves without the need for complex code change. Anjuna’s platform can easily create high-trust cloud environments where data is kept encrypted at all times – including when in-use – and application code is attested for authenticity. As a result, customers can maintain complete confidentiality of their data, regardless of where in the world their applications run, and eliminate a wide range of security risks that often prevent them from adopting cloud infrastructure.

“Thanks to Anjuna, we are able to offer our customers an unprecedented level of security without compromising on system performance by protecting API secrets in secure AWS Nitro Enclaves,” said Jameel Al-Aziz, Software Architect at Paradigm. “Knowing that Anjuna meets the strict requirements of the AWS Security Competency only increases our confidence in their solution, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to find new ways to serve our customers.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology in the APN with deep industry experience and expertise.

Anjuna’s technology is currently available to all AWS customers, and can be purchased by contacting Anjuna sales, authorized reseller partners, or in AWS Marketplace.



Anjuna is the leading multi-cloud confidential computing platform for complete data security and privacy. Anjuna creates a unique trusted execution environment (TEE) that intrinsically secures data and code in the cloud. Anjuna works with enterprises in financial services, government, blockchain, and other data-sensitive industries around the globe. To learn more about Anjuna’s platform and impact, visit Anjuna.io.

