FE International Advises BrandBoostr in Acquisition by Chanel Alexander

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced the successful acquisition of BrandBoostr , by Chanel Alexander. FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition.



BrandBoostr is a digital marketing agency founded in 2019 by Jesse Neubert. Based in New York, the company provides comprehensive and holistic SEO, marketing, content, and media services. Going beyond what traditional marketing agencies offer, BrandBoostr offers innovative marketing strategies that range from content and SEO analysis and optimization to media placements, viral campaign design, competitive analysis and strategic partnerships.

Chanel Alexander is an investor and corporate strategist focused on digital marketing. After five years at JP Morgan, Alexander attended the Wharton School of Business to graduate with her MBA in 2019. She founded Orchid Capital, a New York based private equity firm focused on buyouts of privately held, owner-operated technology companies in the US lower middle market, in 2022.

Research shows that the global digital marketing industry was valued at $351B in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 18% to reach a value of $949B by 2027. As a reflection of its targeted business model and the active industry climate, BrandBoostr has shown monthly revenue growth at a CAGR of 27% since 2020.

“In today’s hyper-competitive market, growing and building a successful business isn’t without its challenges, but it’s a journey I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. BrandBoostr marks one of several successful exists I’ve had in the industry, and I am incredibly grateful to all of our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. It was important to me to find a good ‘home’ for the agency, and I am pleased to have found that in Chanel Alexander. Her diverse experience in corporate strategy, coupled with her drive and passion for customer success, made her a great option to lead BrandBoostr through its next chapter,” said the Founder of BrandBoostr, Jesse Neubert.

“Companies like BrandBoostr are disrupting the traditional digital marketing agency model and are an attractive investment with serious future growth potential,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. “As the digital marketing industry as a whole continues to evolve at a rapid pace, more advanced service providers are positioned to be key acquisition targets to meet rapidly changing market dynamics.”

Jesse Neubert is also the Founder of QuantRadius , a company that brings together data scientists, mathematicians, quants, and creative minds to uncover hidden edge or ‘alpha’ in today's competitive markets. From business automation to competitive intelligence, AI solutions, predictive analysis and more, QuantRadius helps companies leverage the power of data and technology to lower costs, reduce risk, forecast outcomes, improve profitability and find their edge.

The company is also in the process of filing two patents around its predictive analysis methodology. The first utilizes AI and machine learning, layered with swarm intelligence to deliver high-probability event outcomes that can be applied to everything, from politics and sporting events to financial markets. The second patent focuses on an event-driven macro-AI that seeks to better understand cross-correlations and outcomes regarding the securities and futures markets.

For more information about BrandBoostr or QuantRadius, visit https://brandboostr.net/ or https://quantradius.com/ .

About BrandBoostr:

Since launching in 2019, BrandBoostr has evolved into a full-scale marketing service provider for business owners and marketing agencies looking to boost brand recognition for their companies and clients. Through a broad range of services such as content writing and optimization, link acquisition, search engine optimization, PR, lead generation, and much more, BrandBoostr helps their clients find net growth opportunities, increase website traffic and maximize their media exposure.

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies from 2020-2023 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com