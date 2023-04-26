Ambient.ai Announces Integration with Software House’s C•CURE 9000 for AI-Powered Alert Prioritization

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company helping to transform physical security, today announced an integration partnership with Software House to enable joint users to prioritize incoming alarms and events. Ambient.ai’s Signals Intelligence solution now interfaces with C•CURE 9000, one of the industry's most powerful security management systems for people, buildings, and assets.



The integration forwards events detected in C•CURE 9000 to the Ambient.ai Context Graph™ where they are correlated with the corresponding video for real-time analysis. If the AI algorithm detects a suspicious event such as a break-in, unauthorized access attempt, or propped open door, the alert will be flagged for additional urgency. However, if no suspicious activity is found, the Ambient.ai Context Graph shares contextual information indicating why the event is not a threat with C•CURE 9000 users, so the event can be dismissed. The integration's deployment can aid in the prioritization of critical alarms, leading to a decrease in overall alarm volume and unnecessary resource demands on security teams.

“Today’s security teams face constant resource strain. Our integration with Ambient automates the manual effort needed for visual verification, enabling security operations centers to respond to incidents faster,” said Jeff Tousignant, Integrations Product Manager, Software House. “With this interface, unactionable alerts are minimized, security events are prioritized, and users are empowered to proactively intervene before incidents escalate.”

“Security teams are constantly looking to focus more on the most pressing security alerts and threats, which requires solutions that minimize unactionable alarms and help responders to focus on actionable events”, said Shikhar Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of Ambient.ai. “By integrating Ambient.ai Signals Intelligence with ​​C•CURE 9000, customers can now uplevel their security posture, reduce the alarm volume, and prioritize operations that prevent and resolve security incidents.”

Ambient.ai's computer vision intelligence solution has recently been recognized by SecurityInfoWatch as Top Video Surveillance Software in 2022 and by Fast Company on its 2022 List of the Next Big Things in Tech.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is an AI and computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai .