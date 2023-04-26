Web3 Ventures Inc. Launches Non-Brokered Financing and Onboarding of Insomnia Labs Founder Billy Huang to Its Newly Formed Advisory Board

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “W3V”) is pleased to announce the launch of a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) in conjunction with the formation of its advisory board and its first member, co-founder and CEO of Insomnia Labs, Billy Huang.

Advisory Board

David Nikzad, W3V CEO, commented, “We are excited to have Mr. Huang join Web3 Ventures' newly formed advisory board. His breadth of experience in leading campaigns for some of the biggest and most widely recognized brands and companies will assist our team in identifying new portfolio companies while helping us develop our unique portfolio of investments optimizing shareholder value as we head to our public listing. In addition, we will continue to surround our veteran team with the brightest minds to identify the best mix of portfolio assets and companies to invest in as the web 3.0 disruption continues as we add to our deployment capabilities with our current raise.”

Billy Huang commented, “I am excited for the opportunity to assist David and his veteran team of investors in paving the way for the new Web 3.0 landscape. I look forward to being part of W3V’s continued mission to provide its shareholders access to a diverse basket of investments, transparency, liquidity and further community building as the space evolves.”

Insomnia Labs provides a range of services from Web 3.0 advisory, design of digital creative campaigns and various minting, blockchain, and metaverse applications for building community for major companies such as L’Oréal, Coca-Cola, Under Armour and WPP.

Financing

The Company also announces that it intends to complete the Financing as a private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”, and each a “Unit”) issued from treasury, wherein each Unit shall consist of (a) 1 Subordinate Voting Share (“SVS”) and (b) 1 SVS purchase warrant (“SVS Warrant”), each SVS Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one SVS at a price of C$0.20 per SVS for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The maximum amount to be raised in the Financing is an aggregate of C$1,000,000. The Company retains the right to vary the size of the Financing. The Financing is anticipated to close on or about June 30, 2023.

The Units will be offered by way of the “accredited investor” exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The SVS, SVS Warrants and securities underlying the SVS Warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period commencing on the date that the Units are issued.

In connection with the closing of the Financing, the Company expects to pay finder’s fee commissions to certain eligible finders in the form of (a) a cash commission of 8% of the gross proceeds raised under the Financing from investors introduced to the Company by the finder, and (b) the issuance of non-transferrable warrants to purchase 8% of the SVS issued under the Financing to investors introduced to the Company by the finder (the “Broker Warrants”). The Broker Warrants will be exercisable at a price of C$0.20 per SVS and will expire two years from the date that they are issued.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Financing for general working capital purposes, completion of listing of its SVS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and deployment into new and existing Web 3.0 related applications and companies.

Clarification of News Release on March 21, 2023

The Company would like to clarify incorrect disclosure in its press release dated March 21, 2023 wherein it indicated that, in connection with a previously announced private placement transaction, the Company paid a finder’s fee commission of C$10,500 and warrants to purchase 105,000 SVS at a price of C$0.15 per SVS to an arm’s length party. No such cash commissions or warrants were paid to any parties in connection with the private placement offering of the Company that closed on March 21, 2023.

About Web3 Ventures Inc.:

Web3 Ventures Inc. is a diversified investment company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications for the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, W3V’s core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, & medium enterprises in the burgeoning Web 3.0 sector.

