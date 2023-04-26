Polymer Dispersions Market Size Worth $22.93 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the polymer dispersions market will grow the USD 10.28 billion in 2022 and reach USD 22.93 billion by 2032. In just eight years, the rising demand from numerous end-use applications, along with the increasing disposable income of customers, is also helping to drive market growth. Further, the continuous growth in the packaging market in terms of both non-food & food packaging & printing of labels is also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rising urbanization, along with the growing use of plastic and paper & paperboard materials, is expected to drive the market growth.



Key Insight of the Polymer Dispersions Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the polymer dispersions market. Key factors favouring the growth of the polymer dispersions market in Asia Pacific include the rising demand for adhesives, paints, sealants, and coatings in the non-residential sector. Further, the increasing demand from numerous end-use applications, rising consumer awareness of VOC toxicity, the easy availability of raw materials, an abundance of skilled labor, and low manufacturing costs are expected to drive market growth in this region.

The decorative and protective coatings segment will augment the polymer dispersions market during the forecast period.



The decorative and protective coatings segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing advancements & developments in the industry and developing instituting buildings. Further, by 2032, the printing ink segment will likely dominate the market due to the ever-increasing consumption of paper for printing currency notes and newspapers & magazines worldwide.



The acrylic dispersions segment market size 3.20 billion in 2022



The acrylic dispersions segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the excellent stabilization and weathering properties of acrylic products. Additionally, the increasing consumption of acrylic resins in sectors like construction, automotive, and the sign/display industry is also helping to boost the segment's market growth. Further, by 2032, the polyurethane (PU) dispersions segment will likely dominate the market due to customers' increasing consumption of leather products.



The paints and coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 31.15% in 2032



The paints and coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to its increasing customer awareness for sustainable products. Furthermore, paints & coatings also provide specific properties like flame retardancy, anti-fouling, and anti-microbial properties in particular applications.



Advancement in market



For example, in September 2020, BASF Company introduced its creative DURA-COLOR Technology, an anti-aging paint concept that aids in protecting the paint from deterioration over a long period.

Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing awareness of environment-friendly products



The increasing demand for sustainable products for use in interior applications like low-odor & high-durability products is one of the driving factors of the market growth. Further, the growing popularity of leather in fashion & footwear and its use in baggage bags is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, the raised purchasing power, increasing demand for green and environmentally-friendly coatings, and the low capital cost for establishing polymer emulsion manufacturing units are helping boost market growth.



Restraint: The volatility in raw material prices



The growing vulnerability & fluctuations in raw material prices, and environmental regulations, particularly in the advanced western countries, are also hampering the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing crude oil prices reduces drilling activities, resulting in a demand-supply imbalance for essential petroleum-based raw materials. Due to the rise in raw material prices, manufacturers undertake cost-cutting measures like production shutdown, workforce layoffs, or production capacity reduction. Thus, these factors are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The rapidly growing packaging and automotive industry



The expanding usage of green coatings in the automotive and construction industries propels market growth over the forecast period. Further, the increasing demand for the construction of both residential & non-residential building construction is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of lightweight materials to replace conventional materials, such as metals & ceramics, has risen in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. This is due to their outstanding electrical, mechanical, and chemical properties, like elasticity, strength-to-weight ratio, insulating and optical, and corrosion resistance.



Some of the major players operating in the polymer dispersions market are:



• Arkema

• Akzo Nobel NV

• DIC Corporation

• Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• BASF SE

• Nuplex Industries Ltd

• Clariant AG

• Trinseo SA

• Omnova Solutions

• Cytec Industries Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Asian Paints Ltd

• The Dow Chemicals Company

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Financiera Maderera SA

• Celanese Corporation

• Lubrizol Corporation

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Carpet and Fabrics

• Decorative and Protective Coatings

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Printing Ink

• Paper

• Others



By Resin Type:



• Vinyl Dispersions

• Styrene-Butadiene (SB) Dispersions

• Acrylic Dispersions

• Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions

• Others



By End-User:



• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Paints and Coatings

• Packaging

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



