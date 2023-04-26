Xcitium announces integration of Intel® Threat Detection Technology to add hardware-based Ransomware detection to patented detection-less cybersecurity platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at RSA San Francisco, Xcitium the cybersecurity industry's only provider of ZeroDwell Containment cybersecurity solutions, is announcing its integration of Intel® Threat Detection Technology into its platform.



According to industry analysts, ransomware is rapidly shaping up to be the defining online security issue of our era; attacks increased by 97% in just the last two years, while causing over $20 billion in damages. “As adversarial tradecraft evolves and intensifies, we are highly motivated to take advantage of Intel® Threat Detection Technology, and to do battle together against ransomware and cyber-attacks,” said Ken Levine, Xcitium’s Chief Executive Officer. “Xcitium Advanced integrates neatly with Intel® TDT because our patented ZeroDwell Containment technology is the core of our layered approach which also leverages detection-based technologies in powerful ways. Xcitium’s ZeroDwell Containment isolates all unknown, undetectable threats that have no known signature or hash before they can access or damage any real assets. With our ZeroDwell technology, adding Intel® TDT’s advanced CPU telemetry to our real-time decision mechanisms, we can now provide unprecedented visibility at the chip level to help inform on over-all security.”

Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal Sarah Pavlak commented, “Xcitium’s Zero Dwell Technology prevents unknown malware from accessing critical system resources that cause damage, while providing complete use of the unknown file or application—this is a distinct departure from all existing vendors which terminate the offending unknown once their engine makes a threat determination.”

Intel vPro® is a business computing foundation with built-in security hardware capable of detecting ransomware and software supply chain attacks. Using Intel® Threat Detection Technology software (Intel® TDT), continuous cyberattack monitoring is coupled with increased security performance at the Intel® CPU/hardware level. Endpoint security solutions, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms specifically, are now able to leverage Intel® TDT to help them discover advanced attacks that evade most other detection methods by leveraging CPU telemetry from a native app, a browser, or a virtual machine.

“Ransomware impacts business of all sizes, often resulting in significant financial and reputational damage, as well as loss of employee productivity. We are excited to partner with Xcitium, a leader in innovative detection-less cybersecurity, to integrate Intel® Threat Detection Technology which delivers a compelling hardware and software capability. This integration delivers right-sized security for businesses of any size and takes a big step to help in the fight against ransomware,” said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Ecosystem Partner Enabling at Intel®.

In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever. Combining Intel® Threat Detection Technology with Xcitium’s real-time detection-less software technologies and instantaneous CPU virtualization means customers are better protected by a genuine zero trust, defense-in-depth solution that defeats undetectable threats.

Xcitium is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. https://www.xcitium.com/

