Electronic Packaging Market is Predicted to Hit USD 3.12 Billion at a CAGR of 18.51% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electronic Packaging Market ” Research Report: By Type, Technology, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.12 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 18.51% during the assessment timeframe.

The global electronic packaging market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, according to a new market research report by Market Research Future. The report provides insights into the key drivers, challenges, market segmentation, regional analysis, industry trends, key players, recent developments, and opportunities in the electronic packaging industry.

Key Players

The report profiles some of the key players operating in the electronic packaging market, including

Amkor Technology Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

These companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 18.51% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The industry is growing due to the increasing adoption of smartphones around the world during the Electronic Packaging Market Forecast. Key Market Drivers Demand for all-weather protective packaging for fragile electronic equipment.

Demand for consumer electronics around the world

Drivers and Challenges

The growing demand for electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others is a major driver for the electronic packaging market. The increasing adoption of IoT devices and connected devices is also fueling the demand for electronic packaging. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient packaging solutions for electronic products are contributing to the growth of the electronic packaging industry.

However, the high cost of electronic packaging materials and the complex design requirements for electronic packaging are the major challenges facing the market. Furthermore, environmental regulations and the need for sustainable packaging solutions are also restraining the growth of the electronic packaging industry.

Market Segmentation

The electronic packaging market is segmented based on material type, product type, and end-use industry. By material type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, and others. By product type, the market is segmented into integrated circuits, transistors, diodes, and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

The electronic packaging industry is analyzed across four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for electronic products and the presence of major electronic manufacturers in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the electronic packaging industry due to the high demand for electronic products in these regions.

Industry Trends

The electronic packaging market is witnessing several industry trends, including the growing adoption of flexible and organic electronics, the increasing use of sustainable packaging materials, and the development of new packaging technologies. The use of flexible and organic electronics is gaining traction in the market due to their lightweight, thin, and flexible nature, making them ideal for use in various applications. The development of new packaging technologies such as 3D printing and nanotechnology is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Intel Corporation announced the launch of its 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which are designed to deliver high-performance computing and advanced graphics capabilities. These processors are expected to drive the growth of the market, as they require advanced packaging solutions to meet their performance requirements.

In 2022, TDK Corporation announced the development of a new material for high-frequency applications, called Anechoic Material Epoxy. This material is designed to reduce the electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated by electronic devices, which is a major challenge in the electronic packaging market. The development of this new material is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the company in the electronic packaging market.

In the same year, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the development of a new advanced packaging technology, called I-Cube4, which is designed to improve the performance and power efficiency of high-end computing applications. This technology is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the company in the electronic packaging market, as it enables the integration of multiple chips into a single package.

Opportunities

The electronic packaging industry is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the coming years, driven by several factors. One of the key factors is the growing demand for flexible and organic electronics, which are thin, lightweight, and flexible in nature, making them ideal for use in various applications such as wearables, IoT devices, and medical devices.

Another factor driving the growth of the electronic packaging market is the development of new packaging technologies such as 3D printing, nanotechnology, and advanced materials. These technologies enable the development of advanced packaging solutions that offer higher performance, improved power efficiency, and reduced form factors.

The electronic packaging market is also expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the automotive industry, as the adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the demand for advanced packaging solutions. Additionally, the healthcare industry is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market, as the adoption of medical devices and wearables is increasing rapidly.

In conclusion, the market is witnessing significant growth opportunities, driven by the growing demand for flexible and organic electronics, the development of new packaging technologies, and the adoption of electronic products in various industries. The key players in the market are focusing on product innovation and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market and capitalize on these growth opportunities.

