@StakeHighRoller Joins Best Sports Betting Twitter Accounts to Follow with $1B Bets Posted Yearly

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA , April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stake High Roller is rapidly gaining popularity as one of the sports betting accounts on Twitter worth following. The account has been operating for 2.5 years, amassing over 100,000 tweets in this period. Meanwhile, it delighted its followers with some of the largest parlays in sports wagering history, including some of the biggest wins and losses.





Sports betting is among the world’s most popular practices. Social media has increased this hobby’s reputation by allowing bettors to share their wages, gains, and losses. This way, first-time players can discover new betting strategies, and expert gamblers can access some much-needed inspiration.

Stake High Roller is a Twitter account aggregating some of the thrilling, largest bets in sports. The platform urges its followers to “go where the big money goes and increase your chances of winning.”

Despite its relatively young age, the account garners between 3.5 and 4.5 million impressions monthly, making it one of the most reliable and popular sports betting Twitter accounts. With over 1 billion yearly posted bets, Stake High Roller is among the most active accounts reporting on high-stake sports wagers.

Unlike other accounts, Stake High Roller provides unique insights into some of the most audacious sports bets anywhere in the world. Many players it posts about have placed over 1 million worth of Ethereum, USDT, BTC, or other cryptos per bet.

Moreover, some of the players on Stake High Roller are already up 20+ million. These wagers may point to the bettors holding undisclosed information or insider tips on different sports events.

Currently, Stake High Roller is close to reaching 20,000 followers. Besides posting about some of the world’s most impressive sports bets, the account rewards its fans’ loyalty with welcome bonuses, promotions, and giveaways. For example, one lucky winner can gain $100 in BTC simply by following the account and commenting on its tweets.