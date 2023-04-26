Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

MUNSTER, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common shareholders was $2.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

 “The first quarter of 2023 was the most challenging for the industry since the end of the great financial crisis. We experienced significant upheaval in the industry and had to react in order to ensure stability during a very uncertain time. Our response focused on our customers and ensuring liquidity on our balance sheet to give certainty to all of our customers, investors, and communities we serve. As the quarter closed, we ended with additional borrowings in order to maintain excess liquidity and saw a flow of deposit dollars from transaction accounts to higher priced deposit accounts. Ultimately, we were able to preserve our customer base, and believe that the deposit picture has stabilized since the events of March. Despite more growth in interest income, this led to net interest margin compression that has been felt across the industry,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “With so many external variables out of our control and impacting our business, we are focused internally on operations and expense management. Non-interest expense decreased by 9.1% from the prior quarter as a result. We also saw a decrease to our unrealized losses as bond prices improve, which benefitted tangible book value despite an impact from implementing the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model.”

Highlights of the quarter include:

  • Net interest margin: The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.07%, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.23%, compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decreased net interest margin is primarily the result of higher cost of funds resulting from the higher rate environment year over year. We anticipate the compression seen in the first quarter of the year to continue, unless target rates decrease, and our interest-bearing liabilities are able to be repriced at those lower rates. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.
  • Funding: On March 31, 2023, core deposits totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $77.2 million or 5.5%. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 73.9% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, balances for checking and savings accounts decreased. On March 31, 2023, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $471.4 million, compared to $363.1 million on December 31, 2022, an increase of $108.3 million or 29.8%. The decrease in core deposits and increase in certificate of deposit balances is related to customer preferences for higher yielding deposits, higher cost of funds resulting from the higher rate environment year over year, along with efforts by the Bank to manage and maintain lower cost of deposits in the future. In addition, on March 31, 2023, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $128.4 million, compared to $135.5 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.1 million or 5.2%. The decrease in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. As of March 31, 2023, 72% of our deposits are fully FDIC insured, and another 10% are further backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund. The Bancorp’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Bancorp has available liquidity of $918 million including borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities and other sources.
  • Unrealized losses on the securities portfolio: Accumulated other comprehensive losses were $55.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $64.3 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.4 million or 13.1%. The yield on the securities portfolio improved to 2.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up from 2.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The effective duration of the securities portfolio was 6.6 years as of March 31, 2023. Management continues to actively manage the securities portfolio and does not currently anticipate the need to realize losses from the securities portfolio, as losses are currently driven by the interest rate environment and management expects such losses to be fully recoverable. Further, it remains unlikely the Bancorp will be required to sell the investments in the portfolio before recovery of their amortized cost basis, which may be at maturity.
  • Gain on sale of loans: Increases in mortgage rates have dampened demand and slowed the sale of fixed rate mortgage loans into the secondary market. As a result, gains from the sale of loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, totaled $263 thousand, down from $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bancorp originated $8.3 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $15.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bancorp originated $5.7 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $19.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These retained loans are primarily construction loans and adjustable-rate loans with a fixed-rate period of 7 years or less, and the Bank continues to sell longer-duration fixed rate mortgages into the secondary market.
  • Commercial lending: The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $1.52 billion on March 31, 2023, compared to $1.51 billion on March 31, 2022, an increase of $7.5 million or 0.5%. The increase is primarily the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the first quarter of 2023 the Bancorp originated $63.7 million in new commercial loans, compared to $98.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The loan portfolio represents 78.8% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.7% commercial related credits.
  • Asset quality: At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses (ACL) totaled $19.6 million and is considered adequate by management. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $4 thousand. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2023, and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 94.6% at March 31, 2023. As a result of the Bancorp’s implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (ASU No. 2016-13) accounting method beginning with the first quarter of 2023, an implementation entry of $5.7 million was made increasing the ACL by $5.1 million and unfunded commitment liability of $546 thousand, in addition $1.0 million of non-accretable credit loan discounts on purchase credit impaired loans now classified as purchase credit deteriorated were reallocated to the ACL increasing the ACL. At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $20.7 million, compared to $18.4 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.3 million or 12.5%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.36% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.04% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2022.
  • Optimizing the banking center footprint: During the first quarter, the Bank was able to sell a branch held for sale, resulting in a gain of $231 thousand for the period. Each branch closure and sale is expected to result in approximately $250 thousand in operational expense reduction, excluding personnel expenses. The Bank’s remaining 26 locations are being analyzed for footprint optimization opportunities, with additional locations showing the potential for reducing operating overhead over the next 12 months. These efforts are reducing fixed costs and allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation to better meet the needs of the customers and communities the Bancorp serves. On April 18, 2023, subsequent to first quarter-end reporting, the Bank was able to sell a branch held for sale for a gain of $45 thousand and resulting in two branches remaining held for sale as of the date of this release.
  • Personnel: A headcount freeze, and attrition plan remains in place, and has netted a reduction of 9 full time equivalents, or 3%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Capital Adequacy: As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio totaled 7.7%, and under all regulatory capital requirements, continues to be considered well capitalized. The Bancorp’s tangible book value per share was $26.68 at March 31, 2023, up from $25.41 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible common equity to total assets was 5.47% at March 31, 2023, up from 5.27% as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The increase is due to recoveries of accumulated other comprehensive losses from the unrealized loss position on the securities portfolio as noted above. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share decreased to $39.67 as of March 31, 2023, from $40.36 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The decrease is related to the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 reducing retained earnings by $4.2 million and dividends of $1.3 million. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets, and tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.

Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release the Bancorp also is providing certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity/total assets, adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating Finward’s and Royal’s businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Finward’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to Finward or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, Finward does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.

Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  3.23%   3.73%   3.84%   3.78%   3.63% 
Tangible book value per diluted share $26.68  $25.41  $20.99  $25.24  $30.01 
Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $39.67  $40.36  $39.57  $38.69  $37.80 
Tangible common equity to total assets  5.47%   5.27%   4.39%   5.16%   6.14% 
Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCI  8.14%   8.38%   8.28%   7.91%   7.74% 




Quarter Ended                        
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates 
(unaudited) March 31, 2023  March 31, 2022 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Rate (%)  Average
Balance		  Interest  Rate (%) 
ASSETS                        
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $15,200  $183   4.82  $22,295  $8   0.14 
Federal funds sold  836   8   3.83   8,015   -   - 
Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions  2,455   16   2.61   1,725   3   0.70 
Securities available-for-sale  373,548   2,234   2.39   510,119   2,575   2.02 
Loans receivable  1,510,061   17,626   4.67   1,274,407   13,286   4.17 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,547   69   4.22   4,027   22   2.19 
Total interest earning assets  1,908,647  $20,136   4.22   1,820,588  $15,894   3.49 
Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions  15,821           20,183         
Allowance for credit losses  (13,157)          (13,367)        
Other noninterest bearing assets  155,944           127,943         
Total assets $2,067,255          $1,955,347         
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Total deposits $1,777,813  $4,087   0.92  $1,737,620  $337   0.08 
Repurchase agreements  18,270   121   2.65   19,390   16   0.33 
Borrowed funds  106,406   1,260   4.74   6,091   6   0.39 
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,902,489  $5,468   1.15   1,763,101  $359   0.08 
Other noninterest bearing liabilities  25,198           21,872         
Total liabilities  1,927,687           1,784,973         
Total stockholders' equity  139,568           170,374         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,067,255          $1,955,347         
                         
                         
Return on average assets  0.43%           0.44%         
Return on average equity  6.42%           5.01%         
Net interest margin (average earning assets)  3.07%  $14,668       3.41%  $15,535     
Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent  3.23%           3.63%         
Net intrest spread  3.07%           3.41%         
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.00x          1.03x         


Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report


Balance Sheet Data                    
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
Total assets $2,097,926  $2,070,339  $2,052,986  $2,101,485  $2,097,845 
Cash & cash equivalents  54,781   31,282   38,296   79,302   54,501 
Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions  2,452   2,456   2,214   1,482   1,731 
Securities - available for sale  377,901   370,896   359,035   400,466   464,320 
                     
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial real estate $484,564  $486,431  $452,852  $420,735  $408,375 
Residential real estate  476,899   484,595   471,565   459,151   444,753 
Commercial business  100,652   93,278   95,372   103,649   112,396 
Construction and land development  116,308   108,926   134,301   153,422   150,810 
Multifamily  252,633   251,014   258,377   248,495   234,267 
Home equity  39,877   38,978   37,578   35,672   34,284 
Manufactured homes  34,027   34,882   35,866   37,693   38,636 
Government  10,646   9,549   9,649   8,081   8,176 
Consumer  723   918   827   1,673   924 
Total loans $1,516,329  $1,508,571  $1,496,387  $1,468,571  $1,432,621 
                     
Deposits:                    
Core deposits:                    
Noninterest bearing checking $330,057  $359,092  $386,137  $370,567  $380,515 
Interest bearing checking  363,237   396,285   422,559   384,689   350,825 
Savings  365,176   402,365   427,505   436,203   425,634 
Money market  276,236   254,157   269,110   327,360   307,850 
Total core deposits  1,334,706   1,411,899   1,505,311   1,518,819   1,464,824 
Certificates of deposit  471,404   363,118   327,653   398,396   430,387 
Total deposits $1,806,110  $1,775,017  $1,832,964  $1,917,215  $1,895,211 
                     
Borrowings and repurchase agreements $128,423  $135,503  $78,140  $24,536  $23,244 
Stockholder's equity  141,632   136,393   118,023   136,654   157,637 


Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report


Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter ended, 
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
Interest income:                    
Loans $17,626  $17,504  $16,122  $15,221  $13,286 
Securities & short-term investments  2,510   2,358   2,417   2,519   2,608 
Total interest income  20,136   19,862   18,539   17,740   15,894 
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  4,087   2,007   871   389   337 
Borrowings  1,381   1,046   161   53   22 
Total interest expense  5,468   3,053   1,032   442   359 
Net interest income  14,668   16,809   17,507   17,298   15,535 
Provision for credit losses  488   -   -   -   - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  14,180   16,809   17,507   17,298   15,535 
Noninterest income:                    
Fees and service charges  1,311   1,823   1,570   1,560   1,304 
Wealth management operations  614   523   407   588   595 
Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net  263   126   344   291   607 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance  179   182   183   193   252 
Gain on sale of securities, net  -   -   23   258   381 
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net  -   16   -   -   - 
Other  241   169   103   6   5 
Total noninterest income  2,608   2,839   2,630   2,896   3,144 
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  7,538   6,587   7,498   7,538   7,367 
Occupancy and equipment  1,690   1,752   1,804   1,729   1,500 
Data processing  973   1,238   1,212   1,246   3,054 
Federal deposit insurance premiums  465   279   350   380   219 
Marketing  255   284   587   385   651 
Impairment charge on assets held for sale  -   1,232   -   -   - 
Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment  -   49   254   -   - 
Other  3,306   4,224   3,305   3,898   3,478 
Total noninterest expense  14,227   15,645   15,010   15,176   16,269 
Income before income taxes  2,561   4,003   5,127   5,018   2,410 
Income tax expenses  321   45   571   587   275 
Net income $2,240  $3,958  $4,556  $4,431  $2,135 


Finward Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Report


Asset Quality (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
Nonaccruing loans $19,801  $18,128  $8,943  $8,813  $8,414 
Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days  878   248   1,982   1,208   494 
Securities in non-accrual  1,017   1,048   1,027   1,030   972 
Foreclosed real estate  64   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets $21,760  $19,424  $11,952  $11,051  $9,880 
                     
Allowance for credit losses (ACL):                    
ACL specific allowances for impaired loans $1,075  $338  $749  $731  $716 
ACL general allowances for loan portfolio  18,493   12,559   12,649   12,675   12,671 
Total ACL $19,568  $12,897  $13,398  $13,406  $13,387 
                     
Troubled Debt Restructurings:                    
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $244  $343  $452  $308  $300 
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2)  1,038   815   542   657   265 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings  3,197   2,753   3,480   1,484   1,379 
Total troubled debt restructurings $4,479  $3,911  $4,474  $2,449  $1,944 


(1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement
(2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above
 


  (Unaudited)    
  March 31,  Required 
  2023  To Be Well 
  Actual Ratio  Capitalized 
Capital Adequacy Bank      
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0%  6.5% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0%  8.0% 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.0%  10.0% 
Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 7.7%  5.0% 


 Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures                    
                      
 (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended 
 (unaudited) March 31, 2023  December 31, 2022  September 30, 2022  June 30, 2022  March 31, 2022 
 Calculation of tangible common equity                    
 Total stockholder's equity $141,632  $136,393  $118,023  $136,654  $157,637 
 Goodwill  (22,395)  (22,395)  (22,615)  (22,615)  (22,774)
 Other intangibles  (4,402)  (4,794)  (5,188)  (5,588)  (5,998)
(A)Tangible common equity $114,835  $109,204  $90,220  $108,451  $128,865 
                      
 Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)                 
(A)Tangible common equity $114,835  $109,204  $90,220  $108,451  $128,865 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)  55,895   64,300   79,839   57,781   33,462 
(B)Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $170,730  $173,504  $170,059  $166,232  $162,327 
                      
 Calculation of tangible book value per share                    
(A)Tangible common equity $114,835  $109,204  $90,220  $108,451  $128,865 
 Shares outstanding  4,304,026   4,298,401   4,297,900   4,296,949   4,294,136 
 Tangible book value per diluted share $26.68  $25.41  $20.99  $25.24  $30.01 
                      
 Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)                 
(B)Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $170,730  $173,504  $170,059  $166,232  $162,327 
 Diluted average common shares outstanding  4,304,026   4,298,401   4,297,900   4,296,949   4,294,136 
 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $39.67  $40.36  $39.57  $38.69  $37.80 
                      
 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets                    
(A)Tangible common equity $114,835  $109,204  $90,220  $108,451  $128,865 
 Total assets  2,097,926   2,070,339   2,052,986   2,101,485   2,097,845 
 Tangible common equity to total assets  5.47%   5.27%   4.39%   5.16%   6.14% 
                      
 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets                    
(B)Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $170,730  $173,504  $170,059  $166,232  $162,327 
 Total assets  2,097,926   2,070,339   2,052,986   2,101,485   2,097,845 
 Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)  8.14%   8.38%   8.28%   7.91%   7.74% 
                      
 Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin                    
 Net interest income $14,668  $16,809  $17,507  $17,298  $15,535 
 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans  756   791   817   930   966 
 Adjusted net interest income  15,424   17,600   18,324   18,228   16,501 
 Total average earning assets  1,908,647   1,886,596   1,910,722   1,927,664   1,820,588 
 Tax adjusted net interest margin  3.23%   3.73%   3.84%   3.78%   3.63% 
                      
 Efficiency ratio                    
 Total non-interest expense $14,227  $15,645  $15,010  $15,176  $16,269 
 Total revenue  17,276   19,648   20,137   20,194   18,679 
 Efficiency ratio  82.35%   79.63%   74.54%   75.15%   87.10% 


