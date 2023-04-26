New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450961/?utm_source=GNW

, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Abbvie Inc., The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AstraZeneca plc.



The global liver diseases therapeutics market is expected to grow from $12.10 billion in 2022 to $13.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The liver diseases therapeutics market is expected to grow to $17.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The liver diseases therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by diagnosis such as imaging, laboratory tests, endoscopy, and biopsy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Liver disease therapeutics refers to the treatment of numerous types of liver illnesses, diseases brought on by viruses including hepatitis A, B, and C. These diseases are mainly caused by consuming more alcohol.



North Ameria was the largest region in the liver diseases therapeutics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the liver diseases therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main disease types of liver disease therapeutics are hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol-induced, and liver cancer.Hepatitis refers to an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.



The treatment is antiviral, vaccines, chemotherapy, immunosuppressive agents, and corticosteroids. The end-users included hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end-users.



The rising prevalence of liver diseases is expected to propel the growth of the liver disease therapeutics market going forward.Liver disease refers to any condition that has been affecting the liver.



Liver disease therapeutics help in treating liver diseases through various treatments.For instance, in 2020, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of deaths from alcoholic liver disease was 29,505 in the United States.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of liver diseases drives the growth of the liver disease therapeutics market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the liver disease therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the liver diseases therapeutics market are undergoing collaborations to strengthen their position in the liver diseases therapeutics market.



For instance, in January 2022, Aligos Therapeutics Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company collaborated with Merck & Co, a US-based company operating in liver disease therapeutics. This collaboration is to discover and develop oligonucleotide therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Further, in January 2021, Novartis, a Switzerland-based company operating in liver disease therapeutics collaborated with Alnylam, a US-based biopharmaceutical company. This collaboration aims to develop liver-targeted therapy as a potential alternative to transplantation for patients experiencing liver failure.



In September 2022, GENFIT, a France-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Versantis for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Versantis’ expertise with GENFIT’s know-how in conducting complex development programs in liver diseases, strengthens and accelerates research and development and significantly expands GENFIT’s pipeline.



Versantis is a Switzerland-based company operating in liver disease therapeutics.



The countries covered in the liver diseases therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The liver diseases therapeutics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides liver diseases therapeutics market statistics, including liver diseases therapeutics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a liver diseases therapeutics market share, detailed liver diseases therapeutics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the liver diseases therapeutics industry. This liver diseases therapeutics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

