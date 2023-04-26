New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450955/?utm_source=GNW

The global biotechnology reagents market is expected to grow from $72.01 billion in 2022 to $78.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The biotechnology reagents market is expected to grow to $110.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The biotechnology reagents market includes revenues earned by entities by chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction and cell culture technologies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Biotechnology reagents refer to chemical compounds that are used in detecting, measuring, and preparing a product, and others by facilitating chemical. Biotechnology reagents are used in the quantification and detection of desired substances, as the binding of reagents to the substance or other related substances triggers certain reactions.



North America was the largest region in the biotechnology reagents market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the biotechnology reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of biotechnology reagents are life science reagents, analytical reagents, and other reagents.Life science reagents refer to the substances used in a chemical reaction to observe the data record changes and to analyze this data to determine the cause of a disease.



It is used in various applications such as protein synthesis and purification, gene expression, DNA and RNA analysis, and drug testing. The various end-users include biotech companies, research institutes, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and other end-users.



The rising demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to propel the growth of the biotechnology reagents market going forward.Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) refers to the molecular technique that is used to amplify smaller segments of DNA into large segments used to diagnose certain infectious diseases and study genetic changes.



For polymerase chain reaction (PCR), biotechnology reagents are used to maintain a stable pH during the PCR process to ensure proper DNA synthesis function, which can later be used for various genomic studies and diagnosis purposes.For instance, in July 2021, Weqaya UAE, a UAE-based national agency for awareness and reassurance under the supervision of the National Crisis & Emergency, conducted more than 60 million RT-PCR tests across the emirates due to its capabilities in detecting infections in a shorter period of time.



The UAE health officials increased the number of tests per day from an average of 10,000 by the end of March 2020 to 120,000 in November and more than 270,000 in July 2021 as part of measures to combat the pandemic. Therefore, the rising demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is driving the growth of the biotechnology reagents market.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the biotechnology reagent market.Major companies are focused on developing innovative products based on new technologies to strengthen their position in the biotechnology reagent market.



For instance, in April 2022, CN BIO Innovations, a UK-based company operating in single and multi-organ micro-physiological systems and innovative lab technologies, introduced the PhysioMimix in-a-box reagent kit for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that can be used in Organs-on-chips system to provide researchers with in-house capabilities to study mechanics and physiological responses of disease concerning drug efficacy and safety toxicology, which facilitates more accurate and cost-effective drug development.



In April 2022, Meridian Bioscience, a US-based life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes purified reagents and related products, acquired Euprotein Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to help Meridian increase its recombinant capabilities while accelerating its pipeline of novel immunological tools.



Euprotein is a US-based biotechnology company that offers specialized development and manufacturing of bioresearch reagents.



The countries covered in the biotechnology reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



