Whey Protein Market Analysis Predicts More than US$11 Bn Revenue by 2030, the Sports-Nutrition Union Favors Expansion

London, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mounting preference for consumption of nutritional supplements, and growing consumer inclination toward convenience products collectively drive revenue to global whey protein market. The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research points to a growing opportunity of revenue generation for whey protein manufacturers in specialty sports nutrition sector. “Up from the revenue of nearly US$5.3 Bn attained in 2021, the market will most likely reach US$11.2 Bn toward the end of 2030. With health centers, and fitness clubs sprouting across the urban and non-urban areas alike, whey protein demand will only experience growth in the near term,” states an analyst at the company.

Popularly perceived benefits of whey protein powder in weight loss, muscle protein synthesis, lean muscle mass growth, and reduced cholesterol levels will keep the sales afloat, especially in the powdered form. As demand from sports nutrition, personal care, and medical industries continues to surge, market growth will heighten over the period of projection.

Key Research Insights

Sales of whey protein concentrates dominant with more than 40% revenue share

More than 90% revenue comes in from dry whey protein variant

North America will continue to reign supreme with over 30% market share





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Demonstrating dominant sales with a share of over 41% in overall whey protein sales, the whey protein concentrates segment leads global whey protein market. With a desirable low-fat low-carb nutrition profile, concentrates will most likely remain the most sought-after variant among consumers. Whey protein hydrolysates on the other side account for more than 25% of the overall market valuation. “This segment is expected to rapidly emerge lucrative on the back of its easy digestibility,” says the analyst. The study further highlights growing attractiveness of the whey protein isolates segment that observes stable growth attributing to its high protein content.

Key Report Highlights

Manufacturers of nutritional supplements likely to register maximum consumption

Innovations targeting specialty sports nutrition sector to widen growth prospects of whey protein market

Difference in nutrition safety standards across the various countries will challenge market growth in long term





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America continues to be at the forefront of whey protein consumption in the global whey protein industry. The report identifies over 30% revenue contribution of North America toward the global market valuation and projects more than 8% growth in revenue between the years of forecast, 2022 and 2030. The union of sports and nutrition industries has been the earliest across North America and the market here is expected to benefit from this in the long run. On the other hand, Europe is also portrayed as a significant whey protein market for brands. The impact of nutrition safety standards post-BREXIT will be substantial, says the report.

Asia Pacific as suggested in the report will also remain a lucrative whey protein market as the region witnesses a notable number of product launches in the whey category. Uptrend in nutraceuticals demand is also likely to work to the advantage of the market here. Increasing consumer preference for healthy F&B products is projected to drive the growth of Asian markets throughout the forecast period. The report anticipates the fastest revenue growth of Asia Pacific in global whey protein industry.

Key Market Players

Axiom Foods Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, A&B Ingredients, Glanbia plc, Fenchem, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Arla Foods

