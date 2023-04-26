Maria Rust Joins Associa’s Inside Sales Team

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to welcome industry veteran Maria Rust to its inside sales team. As an inside sales manager, Rust will work with local branches nationwide to help community partners maximize their relationships with Associa. This includes identifying the needs of potential clients in order to match them with effective solutions offered through the company’s broad array of integrated services. At the same time, Rust will work closely with local Associa branch offices to help new clients seamlessly navigate the onboarding process.

Rust joins Associa’s inside sales team with more than 35 years’ experience in all facets of the community management sector. She initially joined Associa Somerset Association Management in 2009 as a general manager. She also served as a business development manager and regional manager with the company prior to accepting her current role. Rust previously spent 12 years as a property manager with a leading national apartment firm. She has won multiple leadership awards throughout her career and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Bellevue University.

“Maria brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to her new role with the inside sales team,” said Associa Vice President of Sales Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®. “She will make an immediate, positive impact on her team members and the communities they serve.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

