DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Explores Deep Drilling Challenges with Geology Expert

Dr. Aley El-Shazly, a Professor of Geology, also serves as Chairperson of the Geology Department at Marshall University. Some of his research interests include the tectonometamorphic evolution of orogenic belts and continental margins, fluid-rock interactions, and field assessment of thermodynamic data of minerals.

During their discussion, Dr. El-Shazly and Andrew Van Noy touched on one of DeepPower’s primary goals: drilling through super hard rock to harvest geothermal energy. Dr. El-Shazly emphasized some of the difficulties in drilling beyond the initial sedimentation rock layer, stating, “Once you get into the igneous and metamorphic rocks, there is no pore space. So, you’re drilling entirely through minerals and it’s difficult to disaggregate those rocks.”

During the conversation, DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy said, “Given that supercritical steam has 10 times more potential energy than any liquid or gas, finding a way to drill through the initial sedimentation layer while sustaining super-hot temperatures is critical to reach our goal. Speaking with Dr. El-Shazly reinforced my view that DeepPower is on the right track.”

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

