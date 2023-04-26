Proposed EPA Restrictions To Limit Ethylene Oxide Exposure Expands Market Opportunity for TOMI Environmental Solutions

FREDERICK, Md., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today commented on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent proposed restrictions to limit Ethylene Oxide (EtO) exposure. The announced proposals can be found here. Approximately 20 billion medical devices are sterilized per year with EtO, and restricting its usage could create a significant market void that may be filled with alternative sterilization processes such as TOMI’s patented Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) Technology.



The EPA is proposing to cut Ethylene Oxide (EtO) emissions by 80% through the implementation of more stringent air emissions standards at 86 commercial sterilizer locations in the United States. Ethylene Oxide exposure has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, with the EPA’s own analysis reporting an additional cancer risk between 1 in 36 and 1 in 10 for those who work with the chemical.

EtO, a chemical disinfectant for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, can sterilize medical products such as catheters, personal protective equipment, and pharmaceutical ingredients that would have been otherwise damaged or degraded by other high-temperature or steam sterilizations.

TOMI’s patented Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI’s active ingredient leaves no residue, has decontamination efficacy upwards of 99.9999%, and takes 5 seconds to complete, a significant improvement from older technologies. Unlike other sterilization agents, SteraMist does not emit any carcinogenic byproducts, only oxygen and water. Additionally, SteraMist offers flexible storage and superior versality compared to EtO, which can be highly volatile. SteraMist validates against the gold standard for sterilization Geobacillus stearothermophilus spores. A detailed comparison of iHP™ and EtO can be found by inquiring at www.tomimist.com.

"SteraMist products are non-toxic, non-corrosive, and do not cause temperature damage to medical equipment or devices," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "It is estimated that approximately 50 percent of medical supplies are sterilized with EtO, making it critical to the U.S. healthcare industry. We will work closely with both established and new partners in the healthcare industry to help ensure a transition to lower EtO emissions is successful, and believe our superior solution provides the perfect alternative given it is faster, more environmentally sustainable and has no carcinogenic risk to site workers and those living close by."

