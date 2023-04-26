Global Glamping Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges and Nightfall Camp

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glamping Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global glamping market grew from $2.54 billion in 2022 to $2.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The glamping market is expected to grow to $4.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Major players in the glamping market are Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Paperbark Camp., The Glamping Orchard, GlamXperience, Under Canvas Inc., Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd., Teapot Lane Glamping, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, Glamping La Cepa, and BIGHEAD glamping tents

Glamping refers to a form of camping where travelers enjoy comforts that are usually associated with luxurious types of holidays. Glamping is a fusion between camping and glamour, which is a more sophisticated version of camping. Glamping is used by consumers to experience a vacation in lesser-known places without giving up their comforts and peace of mind.



The main types of glamping are family travel and enterprise travel. Family travel refers to a trip of a family. The glamping accommodations include cabins and pods, tents, yurts, treehouses, and other accommodations. The consumer orientation includes male, female, and kids. The glamping size includes 4-person, 2-person, and other sizes used by consumers, and in the events.



The glamping market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides glamping market statistics, including glamping industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a glamping market share, detailed glamping market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the glamping industry. This glamping market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the glamping market. Major companies operating in the glamping market are developing new products with unique features to strengthen their position in the glamping market. For instance, in June 2022, Glampitect, a Dubai-based glamping site design consultancy operating in the glamping market launched a portable luxury glamping pod, in partnership with UAE engineering specialists of Rescom. The pods have powder-coated aluminum tiles and the latest accessories such as flat-screen TVs and modern kitchens and these are assembled on a galvanized steel chassis that allows people to move around to different locations.



In January 2022, Hipcamp, an American company that provides outdoor stays, camping, and glamping experiences acquired Cool Camping for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provides Hipcamp with an online platform that can be used by customers to easily book great vacations domestically and internationally. Cool Camping is a UK-based provider of online camping and glamping.



Europe was the largest region in the glamping market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this glamping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the glamping market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing number of staycations is expected to propel the growth of the glamping market going forward. Staycation refers to spending an ecological vacation close to one's residence, causing the least amount of pollution possible, and having a peaceful vacation. Glamping helps staycation by offering a camping experience with more traditional lodging services and amenities.

For instance, according to a Household Travel Survey by Central Statistics Office (CSO), A total of 2.3 million domestic overnight trips were taken by Irish residents in Q1 of the year 2022, a 7% increase over the same period in 2020 . Also, according to Hoo, a UAE-based online hotel room platform, the level of staycations being taken across 16 global holiday hotspots increased by an average of 18% in 2021 over the previous year. Therefore, the growing number of staycations will increase the demand for glamping. Therefore, the growing number of staycations is driving the glamping market.



The glamping market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as tents, treehouses, and tepees. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.89 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

