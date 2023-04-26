Global Digestive Health Market Report 2023: Rising Geriatric Population is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digestive Health Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digestive health market grew from $49.3 billion in 2022 to $55.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The digestive health market is expected to grow to $84.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Major players in the digestive health market are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, DuPont, PepsiCo Inc., Danone A.S., Cargill Inc., General Mills, Inc., Arla Foods, Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc., Sanofi, BASF SE, Bayer AG and AST Enzymes.

Digestive health is a system that enables the body to efficiently digest food and absorb nutrients, maintaining overall health. Constipation, heartburn, bloating, indigestion, and other digestive issues are less common in those with sound digestion, as are more severe digestive illnesses.



The main types of digestive health products are functional foods and beverages, vitamins and dietary supplements, and other products. The functional foods and beverages offer health benefits beyond their nutritional value. Functional food and beverages are products that have an added physiological benefit above and beyond their naturally occurring benefits. The various ingredient used in digestive health products are probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and other ingredients. The digestive health products are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels.



The digestive health market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digestive health market statistics, including digestive health industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digestive health market share, detailed digestive health market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digestive health industry. This digestive health market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



New product innovation is a key trend in the digestive health market. Detoxification is gaining popularity, which is being taken as an opportunity by major digestive health companies. A series of procedures known as detoxification is intended to treat acute intoxication and withdrawal.

For instance, in August 2022, JP Holistic Nutrition, a UK-based online pet supplement store, launched Urban Retreat RESET. Urban Retreat Reset detox is a beverage for digestion and gut health. Digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics are all ingredients in this supplement for digestive health. It conatins alkalizing products that enhance wellbeing, sleep, mood regulation, and brain health.



North America was the largest region in the digestive health market in 2022. The regions covered in the digestive health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the digestive health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The rising geriatric population is driving the digestive health market. The geriatric population consists of adults 65 years of age and older. The digestive system may not function as swiftly or as efficiently as it once did as people age because numerous biological processes slow down with advancing years.

The muscles in the digestive system become stiffer, softer, and less effective over time. Digestive health products aid the body in efficiently digesting food and absorbing nutrients, maintaining overall health. For instance, in June 2020, according to a study by the United Nations, the total number of people age 80 years and above is expected to increase from 143 million in 2019 to over 426 million in 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is expected to aid the growth of the compression therapy market.



The digestive health market includes revenues earned by entities by food enzymes and microbial-based ingredients. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $84.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digestive Health Market Characteristics



3. Digestive Health Market Trends And Strategies



4. Digestive Health Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Digestive Health Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Digestive Health Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Digestive Health Market



5. Digestive Health Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Digestive Health Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Digestive Health Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Digestive Health Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Digestive Health Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Functional Foods And Beverages

Vitamins And Dietary Supplements

Other Products

6.2. Global Digestive Health Market, Segmentation By Ingredient Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Digestive Enzymes

Other Ingredients

6.3. Global Digestive Health Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

7. Digestive Health Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Digestive Health Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Digestive Health Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

