Behavioral Mental Healthcare Software Market to Experience Rapid Growth with Advancements in Telemedicine and Rising Awareness of Mental Health

Westford, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the behavioral mental healthcare software market will attain a value of USD 18.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030). Increased government financing, use of mental health software, government drive to encourage the implementation of EHR in psychiatric hospitals and facilities, and the increasing demand for mental health services all contribute to the market's growth. The healthcare providers have implemented management software to enhance the treatment of mental health problems. Additionally, implementing integrated EHRs can aid behavioural health practices in cost-saving and efficient practice management. Telemental health involves communicating with patients via video conferencing, even in remote areas. By reducing barriers such as information sharing and confidentiality which are particularly common in the circumstances involving substance abuse, the real-time monitoring system makes it easier for patients and carers to communicate.

According to the SkyQuest, integrating contemporary technologies with recognized therapeutic techniques has improved the effectiveness and efficiency of care. Government authorities are concerned about the high healthcare costs connected to treating diseases related to behavioural health. Depression is a common disorder that affects approximately 264 million people globally. The Lancet Commission study estimates that the cost of treating mental illness worldwide was USD 2.5 trillion in 2020 and will rise to USD 6 trillion by 2030. Early onset of mental diseases and lost productivity, with an estimated 12 billion working days lost annually are the main causes of economic expenses.

EHR (Electronic Health Record) systems are becoming popular as the healthcare industry digitizes. The market's growth is being fueled by several government measures, such as encouraging doctors to adopt electronic health records, funding the education of experts in healthcare information technology, and constructing regional extension centres to offer technical support and other services.

Electronic Health Record Segment Is Expected to Grow Due to the Growing Prevalence of Mental Diseases

The electronic health record segment is anticipated to grow a sizeable market share. Healthcare experts claim that managing behavioural mental health and treating addiction varies significantly from working with family medicine practices and practices devoted to distinct specialities such as cardiology, oncology or paediatrics. The demand for EHR that is designed solely to treat mental health is growing as the prevalence of mental diseases around the world rises. According to the World Bank, at least 10% of the population is estimated to have mental, neurological and drug use disorders (MNS) in 2020.

North America holds a significant revenue share of the global market for behavioural mental health software, and it is anticipated to continue to grow throughout the forecast period. In 2021, North America accounted for 42.8% of market revenues. The reimbursement scenario is favourable because Medicare in the US pays for telepsychiatry services. In addition, medicare policies continue to be improved as mental health software becomes more widely known.

Clinical Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Government Initiatives

The Clinical segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 18.8% CAGR to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030 as a result of increasing government initiatives to provide patients with clinical services such as clinical decision support (CDS), care plans/health management and telehealth in addition to cost-effective and high-quality care. Furthermore, the market forecasts will also benefit from the growing implementation of EHR in healthcare facilities.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of 14.38% throughout the forecast period. Regional expansion is predicted to be fueled by rising older populations in China and Japan, and increasing smartphone and internet usage. In addition, numerous smartphone users in Asian countries such as China and India present enormous industry growth prospects.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Behavioral Mental Healthcare Software market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Behavioral Mental Healthcare Software Market

• In December 2022, Accenture invests in BehaVR to help increase access to mental and behavioural healthcare through VR. BehaVR platform offers personalized, dynamic experiences through its delivery system that are controlled and modified in real-time using biometrics, protocols and machine learning models.

• In August 2022, A1C testing was made simpler for members with diabetes by Teladoc Health starting. Members can better manage and control their diabetes as a result. In addition, a top provider of healthcare solutions that enables healthcare professionals to deliver diagnostics and care to patients' home offers at-home A1C tests to Livongo by Teladoc Health members.

