Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market to 2032: Rising Cancer Incidence is Expected to Propel the Sector

The global cancer immunotherapy market grew from $84.98 billion in 2022 to $95.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow to $154.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Major players in the cancer immunotherapy market are Amgen, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffman La-Roche, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGAA, Novartis AG., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Janssen Global Services, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Seattle Genetics Inc., AMAL Therapeutics, and Bluebird bio.

Cancer immunotherapy refers to a type of cancer therapy that strengthens your body's defences against the disease. Your body's immune system aids in the defence against infections and other disorders. White blood cells, organs, and lymphatic system tissues make up this substance. Cancer immunotherapy comes in various forms, such as cytokines and vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, oncolytic viruses, tumor-infecting viruses, and others.



The main types of products of cancer immunotherapy are monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, vaccines, and cell therapy. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that function in the immune system like human antibodies. Cancer immunotherapy is used to treat lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. These are used in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



The Advanced technologies used in cancer immunotherapy are a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer immunotherapy market. There has been a surge of new technologies and various therapies to help the immune system identify and attack tumors using different therapies and technologies such as immuno-oncology, cryoablation, bone marrow transplant, and radiation therapy. These technologies can make a significant difference in cancer treatment and cure.

For instance, in October 2022, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced that it had received approval for its Capivasertib in combination with Faslodex. This drug is a cancer immunotherapeutic developed for the treatment of breast cancer and is effective in following recurrence or advancement on or after endocrine therapy in locally progressed or metastatic breast cancer with low or negative human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).



North America was the largest region in the cancer immunotherapy market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cancer immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cancer immunotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in cancer incidence is expected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market. The factors contributing to the growth in cancer cases across the globe include tobacco, alcohol, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental factors. This growth in cancer cases is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapies, as patients are increasingly investing in medical treatments with greater recovery and minimal pain.

For instance, according to the report published by National Cancer Institute (USA), in 2020, cancer was among the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 1,806,590 new cases and 606,520 deaths due to cancer in the United States. By 2040, the number of cancer cases per year is expected to be 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths. Therefore, the increase in cancer incidence is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapy during forecast period.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $95.85 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $154.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

