New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450895/?utm_source=GNW

, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, UEM Edgenta Berhad, Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A., B38 Group, SMS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited, Oracle Corporation, Planon, Founders 3 Real Estate Services, Accruent , and IBM Corporation.



The global healthcare facility management market is expected to grow from $176.83 billion in 2022 to $199.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare facility management market is expected to grow to $298.16 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.



The healthcare facility management market Inc.ludes revenues earned by entities by mechanical and electrical maintenance, plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, laundry and waste management. The market value Inc.ludes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or Inc.luded within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are Inc.luded.



Healthcare facility management is the maintenance and oversight of a healthcare facility’s development, maintenance, security, and operations, ensuring a safe and reliable care environment for patients in the healthcare industry. Healthcare facility management are used by the healthcare to facilitate services through supervising the maintenance, operations, and overall security of healthcare facilities.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare facility management market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of healthcare facility management are hard services, soft services, and other services.Hard services refer to the physical part of the building, which required by law because of health, hygiene, and safety concerns.



The hard services concentrate on preserving or enhancing the built environment.The various services offered by healthcare facility management are property, cleaning, security, catering, support, and environmental management.



Their business models Inc.lude outsourced and in-house that caters to hospitals and clinics and long-term healthcare facilities.



The growing number of patients and Inc.reasing healthcare spending by the private and public participants in healthcare systems is driving the healthcare facility management market growth. The government and private healthcare spending in various countries support the growth of healthcare systems in providing better service to the patient. That leads to the Inc.reased adoption of healthcare facility management in the healthcare system. For instance, in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS) report, spending on healthcare in the US grew by nearly $365 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 and health spending per capita Inc.reased by 9.3% between 2019 and 2020. Therefore, healthcare spending by the private and public participants in healthcare systems is driving the growth of the healthcare facility management market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare facility management market.Technological developments are growing at an unprecedented rate and shaping the future of the healthcare industry.



For example, in September 2022, CloudWave, a US-based independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, launched OpSus Cloud Services.In the user’s data center, CloudWave OpSus Edge provides infrastructure-as-a-service, offering computing, storage, security, backup, recovery, and thorough operations and system upkeep.



OpSus Cloud Services offers hospital users a multi-cloud strategy that ensures availability, simplicity of access, and robust security.



In April 2021, Sodexo, a France-based food services and facilities management company, acquired MTS Health Limited for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Sodexo wants to build in business in healthcare with technical knowledge and operational experience to enhance services for clients in the UK, Ireland, USA, and the Asia-Pacific regions.



MTS Health Limited is a UK-based leading provider of Medical Equipment Asset Management with expertise in clinical engineering and has successfully commissioned more than 30 large hospital re-developments throughout the UK.



The countries covered in the Healthcare Facility Management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not Inc.lude revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare facility management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare facility management market statistics, Inc.luding healthcare facility management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare facility management market share, detailed healthcare facility management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare facility management industry. This healthcare facility management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________