Hi-View Resources Inc. Completes Acquisition of Zeal Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Hi-View”) (CSE: HVW) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on March 31, 2023, it has completed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Zeal Exploration Inc. (“Zeal”) pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 26, 2023 (the “Definitive Agreement”) entered into among the Company, Zeal, and the securityholders of Zeal.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the Company issued the following securities to the former Zeal securityholders:

an aggregate of 8,650,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “ Consideration Shares ”) at a deemed price of $0.06 per Consideration Share; and



”) at a deemed price of $0.06 per Consideration Share; and an aggregate of 500,000 replacement warrants (the “Replacement Warrants”) exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company for a price of $0.20 for a period up to and including July 14, 2025. All previously outstanding unexercised warrants to acquire common shares in the capital of Zeal were cancelled upon closing of the Acquisition.



The Company also issued 250,000 common shares to an arm’s length finder (the “Finder”) as consideration for the Finder introducing Zeal and the Acquisition to the Company.

Additionally, effective upon closing of the Acquisition, Robert “Nick” Horsley, the current CEO of Zeal, was appointed to the Company’s board of directors. The board of directors of Zeal is comprised of Robert “Nick” Horsley and Alex Horsley.

Robert “Nick” Horsley

Mr. Robert "Nick" Horsley has over 17 years of public markets experience focused on finance, investor relations, marketing, management and merger & acquisitions. Mr. Horsley has served as a director and a consultant to several public and private companies and has experience in a variety of industries including mineral exploration, telecom, CPG, Esports, and technology. Mr, Horsley has been a mineral prospector since 2008.

Alex Horsley

Mr. Alex Horsley has over 16 years of experience in the mineral exploration, mining development and the capital markets. Alex has an extensive network of investment bankers, analysts, stockbrokers and high-net worth investors. He was the former CEO of Emperor Metals and currently is serves as its Director of Corporate Development. He will focus on finance, marketing and enhancing shareholder value.

About Zeal

Zeal is a privately held Company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Zeal holds by title or options to acquire, the Golden Stranger Property located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia, prospective for gold and silver. The Golden Stranger Property consists of four claim blocks of mineral claims comprising sixteen (16) mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,139.57 hectares.

About Hi-View

The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Currently, the Company holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District along the Canada – USA international boundary between Osoyoos and Grand Forks. The Ket 28 Property consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims that cover an area of 3,432 hectares (8,480 acres).

