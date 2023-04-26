Cell Dissociation Market Predicted to Garner USD 1,141.2 Million By 2032, At CAGR 13.3% | Market.us

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell dissociation market was worth USD 337.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1141.2 million by 2032. It is anticipated that the market will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% between 2023 and 2032. Cell dissociation, also known as trypsinization, is the process of separating adherent cells from the cell culture vessel by breaking down proteins with the help of a proteolytic enzyme. This disintegration is necessary for the cells to be further consumed. To boost cell viability and isolation effectiveness, cell dissociation agents can execute collagenolytic and proteolytic activities to release the cell tissues and lines from the plastic and glass surfaces of the container.

The type of tissue or cell in the culture media is taken into consideration while choosing the cell dissociation agent. The global industry is expanding rapidly, with a wide range of products available to help pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and clinicians in their efforts to study, utilize cells, and manipulate them. The increase in the need for individualized medications, the yearly approval of new production facilities for cell therapies under cGMP standards, and the expanding usage of cell dissociation products in mammalian cell culture to produce recombinant treatments are key market-driving factors.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the cell dissociation market was dominated by the enzymatic dissociation segment due to its increased usage.

By dissociation, the tissue dissociation segment dominated the largest market share in application type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

By tissue, the connective tissues segment dominated the largest market share.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the largest market share.

dominated the largest market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.20%.

Factors affecting the growth of the Cell Dissociation Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Cell Dissociation Market. Some of these factors include:

Technological advancements: New dissociation techniques, automation, and improved equipment are boosting demand for cell dissociation products.

Increasing demand for regenerative medicine: The market for regenerative medicine is expanding, which is one of the main factors driving the cell dissociation industry. Products for cell dissociation are used to isolate cells for a variety of applications, including stem cell research, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicines.

The market for regenerative medicine is expanding, which is one of the main factors driving the cell dissociation industry. Products for cell dissociation are used to isolate cells for a variety of applications, including stem cell research, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicines. Market competition: As the cell dissociation sector expands, competition between companies offering similar products can increase. This might drive innovation and high prices that could boost the industry's expansion.

Top Trends in Global Cell Dissociation Market

The cell dissociation market is growing rapidly due to a rising need for cell-based tests and biopharmaceuticals. Enzymes, antibodies, and equipment make up the majority of the market-available products for cell dissociation. The growing demand for stem cell research in recent years has led to an increase in the use of cell dissociation products. Moreover, the growth of personalized medicine and the need for more targeted treatments have increased the need for cell-based assays, which necessitate efficient cell dissociation.

Market Growth

Factors such as the high cost of cell dissociation products and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of cell-based therapies may hinder the growth of the market to some extent. The cell dissociation market is anticipated to expand over the next few years because of the rising need for cell-based therapeutics and ongoing technological improvements. Cell dissociation processes are anticipated to become more accurate and efficient because of technical developments, such as the development of automated and high-throughput cell dissociation systems, which will boost the market's expansion.

The market for cell dissociation is also anticipated to expand as a result of rising investments in research and development initiatives in the fields of cell biology and tissue engineering. Dissociated cells are an essential component of cell-based therapies that are increasingly and more frequently used to treat a variety of diseases. Overall, the cell dissociation market is expected to grow and expand over the coming years due to increasing demand for cell-based assays and regenerative medicine.

Regional Analysis

The cell dissociation market was led by North America in 2022, with a revenue share of more than 37.20%. The region's high proportion can be caused by a rise in government investment programs, a growth in the occurrence of medical conditions like cancer, and the provision of layouts for clinical and laboratory studies in the region. Because of the rising frequency of infectious and chronic disorders as well as the increasing emphasis on cell-based treatments, the market growth potential is growing. The Asia Pacific area is predicted to develop at a rapid pace throughout the forecast timeframe because of the expanding need for new therapies. Exacerbating government R&D expenditure and quickening infrastructure creation are two important factors encouraging regional market growth. Many neighboring organizations are also obtaining financing to help them in identifying treatments for a number of long-term ailments, including cancer. For instance, in June 2022, Immuneel Therapeutics got a budget of USD 15 million to develop cell and gene therapies that are feasible for cancer patients in India.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 337.8 Million Market Size (2032) USD 1141.2 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 13.3% North America Revenue Share 37.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in dissociation products: The development of new and improved dissociation products, such as enzymes and buffers, is driving the market for cell dissociation products. As these products become more reliable, efficient, and concentrated, better results are attained in cell-based applications.

Emerging demand in cell-based therapies: Cell-based therapies are in greater demand as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and autoimmune conditions. The vital stage of cell dissociation is involved in the isolation and development of cells for various therapies.

Cell-based therapies are in greater demand as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and autoimmune conditions. The vital stage of cell dissociation is involved in the isolation and development of cells for various therapies. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in cell dissociation techniques, such as enzymatic and non-enzymatic approaches, have made the process more efficient and productive. This has led to increased adoption of cell dissociation techniques in research and drug development, further driving market growth.

Market Restraints

High cost of cell dissociation reagents and equipment: For smaller research institutions and laboratories, the cost of cell dissociation reagents and equipment can be a substantial impediment to the adoption of these technologies.

Lack of awareness and understanding about cell dissociation techniques: Many researchers may not be aware of the advantages or how to correctly use cell dissociation, which can limit its adoption.

Many researchers may not be aware of the advantages or how to correctly use cell dissociation, which can limit its adoption. Regulatory barriers: Cell dissociation techniques may be subject to regulatory requirements, particularly if they are utilized in clinical applications. This can increase the time and cost of bringing new products to market.

Market Opportunities

The market of cell dissociation has a considerable amount of growth potential. The industry with cell dissociation products is predicted to grow in the coming future, especially for enzymes, antibodies, and instruments. One of the major drivers of the cell dissociation market is the expanding need for cell-based diagnostics and biopharmaceuticals. As the focus switches to new treatments and specific targeting, cell-based assays frequently play a role in drug discovery and development, and their prevalence is expected to grow.

Cell dissociation products seem to be popular as a result of the growing usage of automation and robotics in tissue engineering and cell culture applications. Another big contributor to the fast expansion of the cell dissociation business is the increasing awareness of stem cell research, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. There is an expanding need for high-quality cell dissociation products since these applications require complete cell dissociation.

Report Segmentation of the Cell Dissociation Market

Product Insight

The cell dissociation market is segmented into product categories like enzymatic dissociation, non-enzymatic dissociation, and instruments and accessories. Enzymatic dissociation dominates the market, mostly due to the collagenase market. There are more than 20 different varieties of collagenases; however, only a small number of them are useful for enzymatic tissue dissociation. These suitable collagenases can enhance the number of healthy, dissociated cells. Collagenase type 1 of the epithelium, hepatic, adipocyte, and adrenal tissues is frequently recommended for tissue dissociation.

Dissociation Insight

The market for cell dissociation is divided into Tissue Dissociation and Cell Detachment based on dissociation. In 2022, the tissue dissociation type category dominated the global market and accounted for the highest revenue share, at 57%. It is projected that the market sector would keep developing healthily while maintaining its worldwide position. This market is anticipated to grow due to elements including the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries' increased emphasis on the production of monoclonal antibodies and the personalization of medical care. Throughout the projected period, cell detachment type is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Cell separation is essential while cultivating adherent cells. Trypsinization is the most common separating technique.

Tissue Insight

The market for cell dissociation is divided into connective tissues, epithelial tissues, and other tissues depending on the type of tissue. The Connective Tissues segment dominated the global market and generated the largest revenue share in 2022. Other body tissues and organs are held together, supported, and protected by the connective tissues. Many cell types, including fibroblasts, adipocytes, chondrocytes, osteoblasts, and macrophages, help compensate for connective tissues. Cells from connective tissues are regularly separated from and examined using products for cell dissociation.

End-User Insight

The cell dissociation market is divided into Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, and Research Institutes based on end-user. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for the greatest revenue share of about 71.60%. The industry is predicted to maintain its position in the global market while increasing at the highest rate throughout the forecast period.

Recent Development of the Cell Dissociation Market

Automated and closed adherent cell culture solutions are released by Miltenyi Biotec and CliniMACS Prodigy in 2020.

In 2020, Merck the company expanded the capacity of its Life Sciences production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire (US).

STEMCELL Technologies and CollPlant collaborated in 2020 to obtain CollPlant rhCollagen for STEMCELL's use in cell culture applications.

Danaher (Cytiva) and Diamyd Medical collaborated in 2021, and Diamyd selected Cytiva's FlexFactory platform to make type-1 diabetes vaccines.

Danaher (Cytiva) and the Government of Telangana (India) collaborated to boost the biopharma business in that country with new labs in 2021.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Enzymatic Dissociation Trypsin Collagenase Elastase Papain Hyaluronidase DNase Others

Non-enzymatic dissociation

Instruments & Accessories

Based on Dissociation

Tissue Dissociation

Cell Detachment

Based on Tissue

Connective Tissues

Epithelial Tissues

Other Tissues

Based on End-User

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe



APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The cell dissociation market is a rapidly growing market. The market is highly competitive, with a few key players dominating the market. Some of the major players include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corp.

Stemcell Technologies

Sartorius AG

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

PAN-Biotech

HiMedia Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Other Key Players

