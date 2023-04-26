New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450884/?utm_source=GNW

The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is expected to grow from $17.86 billion in 2022 to $19.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The myopia and presbyopia treatment market is expected to grow to $26.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The myopia and presbyopia treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by performing refractive surgery, lens implants, bifocal surgery services and providing eye sight management treatment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Myopia and presbyopia treatment refers to the treatment or procedure to correct and sharpen the vision caused by myopia and presbyopia in adults and children. The key objective of myopia and presbyopia treatment is to diagnose underlying disorders, lower the risk of injury, prevent ocular symptoms, and detect the disease early.



North America was the largest region in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main disease type of myopia and presbyopia treatment are myopia are presbyopia.Myopia is a condition in which visual images focus in front of the retina of the eye, reducing vision of distant objects.



Myopia and presbyopia treatments are used to treat myopia in both adults and children. The different myopia treatment types are corrective, surgical and drugs and various presbyopia treatment type are prescription lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses and refractive surgery.



The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market going forward.The geriatric population refers to older who are 65 years and beyond.



The geriatric population suffers from various diseases due to low immunity and age.Aging increases the risk of myopia, presbyopia, and eye-related diseases in the geriatric population.



Myopia and presbyopia treatment examines the visual and microscopic component’s view of the eyes.These results are used to identify and manage a variety of eye-related illnesses in geriatric population.



For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 published factsheet by World Health Organization, a US-based government agency, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Thus, the rising geriatric population is driving myopia and presbyopia treatment market.



Technologically advanced solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market.Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to sustain their position in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market.



For instance, in January 2021, Alcon, a US-based Ophthalmology company, launched AcrySof IQ VivityTM IOL (Vivity), the first and only non-diffractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens (IOL) developed with Vivity X-WAVE technology.The unique features of the AcrySof IQ VivityTM IOL provide monofocal-quality distance vision at a distance of at least a few arms, along with excellent intermediate vision and useful near vision.



The lens can be used by cataract sufferers who want to enhance their quality of life and restore their visual function.



In April 2021, CooperVision, a US-based manufacturer of contact lenses, acquired No7 Contact Lenses for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, CooperVision aims to directly provide more items through No7’s well-established channels, which is expected to increase access to their designs.



No7 Contact Lenses is a UK-based lens manufacturer for myopia and presbyopia treatment.



The countries covered in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



