Hospital EMR Systems Global Market Report 2023

The global hospital EMR systems market is expected to grow from $15.63 billion in 2022 to $17.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospital EMR systems market is expected to grow to $23.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The hospital EMR systems market includes revenues earned by entities by providing data module input system services, prescription management system, backup system services, maintenance of medical record, monitoring data.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hospital EMR (electronic medical records) is a system of keeping electronic records of health-related information of an individual that has undergone treatment in the hospital. The primary objective of a hospital EMR System is to provide a systematised collection of electronically recorded health information in digital format for patients and populations.



North America was the largest region in the hospital EMR systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the hospital EMR systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of hospital EMR systems is general EMR solutions and specialty EMR solutions.The general EMR solutions are used for collecting, storing, and maintaining medical records in general-purpose hospitals.



General EMR solutions can be used for keeping track of general illnesses in general hospitals.The different hospital sizes include small and medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals.



The various delivery modes include on premise and cloud-based. The several components includes services, software, and hardware.



Increasing adoption of EMR solutions worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the hospital EMR systems market going forward.A computer-based database system called an electronic medical record (EMR) system is tailored to a single doctor or a particular medical institution.



It is a digital patient file that includes personal data, medical information, and a list of illnesses.EMR is a system of keeping an electronic record of patient data.



An electronic medical record (EMR) is a system for storing patient data which are actively being used in hospitals.For instance, according to Definitive Healthcare, a US-based provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers, in 2020, more than 89 percent of hospitals worldwide and nearly 95 percent of critical access hospitals deployed inpatient or ambulatory EMR systems respectively.



Therefore, the growing adoption of EMR is driving the hospital EMR systems market forward.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital EMR systems market.Major companies in the hospital EMR systems market are constantly introducing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, MyHealthcare, an India-based healthcare technology company, launched the ’MyHealthcare Enterprise Application (MHEA)’ for hospitals.The application is the world’s first single-screen hospital platform working on AI technology for keeping electronic medical records for out-patients, in the patient and emergency room.



The MHEA ecosystem is built on a powerful, highly configurable workflow engine that enables doctors and hospital teams to manage entire patient care and hospital operations (HIMS).



In April 2022, Netsmart Technologies, a US-based health information technology company, acquired TheraOffice for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, netsmart branched out into physical therapy and rehabilitation space.



TheraOffice is a US-based health EMR services provider for physical therapy and rehabilitation providers.



The countries covered in the hospital EMR systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



