New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450873/?utm_source=GNW

, Green Cross Corp., Abbott, Pfizer Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation., Seqirus, and Cipla Inc.



The global H1N1 vaccine market is expected to grow from $2.94 billion in 2022 to $3.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The H1N1 vaccine market is expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The H1N1 vaccines market consists of sales of TIV (flu shot (injection) and LAIV (nasal spray (mist) of live attenuated influenza vaccine).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



H1N1 vaccines are administered to people six months of age and older to immunize them against influenza diseases brought on by the H1N1 2009 virus. These are used to prevent humans from Influenza virus infection by injecting a small dose of the virus inside the body to build immunity against the virus.



North America was the largest region in the H1N1 vaccine market in 2022. The regions covered in the H1N1 vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of H1N1 vaccine are inactivated vaccine, and live attenuated vaccine.The inactivated vaccine market consists of sales of H1N1 vaccine products that are used to prevent disease caused by the influenza H1N1 virus.



Inactivated vaccine is a synthetic vaccine with protective immunising action that contains hemagglutinin (HA) antigens generated from four inactivated influenza viruses, including two different influenza type.A strains and two different influenza type B strains.



The various routes of administration include intradermal vaccination, intramuscular vaccination, and subcutaneous vaccination which are used by various end users such as hospitals, clinics, research and diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Increasing expenditure for research and development activities in the field of immunology and vaccine is expected to propel the growth of the H1N1 vaccine market going forward.Immunology and vaccine are used to prevent infections and help in producing antibodies to fight infections.



Immunology is a crucial area of research in the medical and biological sciences that focuses on understanding the immune system.The H1N1 vaccine is a preparation used to boost antibody production, which provides immunity against a variety of diseases.



For instance, according to an article by the kENUP Foundation, a Europe-based non-profit supporting research-based innovation in health industries, in January 2021, governments spent at least $94.11 billion (€93 billion) on the development of vaccines and treatments since the start of the pandemic worldwide. The public sector committed 95% of the total spending, or $87.54 billion (€86.5 billion), in just 11 months to the development of vaccinations. Therefore, increasing expenditure for research and development activities in the field of immunology and vaccine is driving the growth of the H1N1 vaccine market.



An upsurge in the spread of H1N1 infection is expected to propel the growth of the H1N1 vaccine market going forward.H1N1 influenza refers to a subtype of influenza A virus, a communicable viral illness that causes upper and, in some cases, lower respiratory tract infections in its host.



The H1N1 vaccine should be administered as a single 0.5-mL intramuscular injection that helps to prevent infection caused by influenza A (H1N1). Also, helps the body produce its own antibodies against the disease. For instance, according to the Times of India, an India-based daily newspaper, as of August 2022, nearly H1N1 influenza 1,500 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra in the year 2022. Further, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government health organization, in October 2021, there were 1,35,046 people tested positive for influenza out of 35,47,791 tests, out of which 1,32,809 were affected by influenza A and 2,237 were affected by influenza B. Therefore, an upsurge in the spread of H1N1 infection is driving the growth of the H1N1 vaccine market.



Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the H1N1 (swine flu) vaccination market.Companies in the H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination market are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their market share.



For instance, in August 2022, A significant, a pharmaceutical company and Open Orphan affiliate hVIVO have agreed to an agreement for $123 million to create a brand-new batch of H1N1 influenza challenge virus. This has stimulated the growth potential of both companies in the industry.



The countries covered in the H1N1 vaccine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The H1N1 vaccine report is one of a series of new reports that provides H1N1 vaccine statistics, including H1N1 vaccine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an H1N1 vaccine share, detailed H1N1 vaccine segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the H1N1 vaccine industry. This H1N1 vaccine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________